All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The 2022 MTV VMAs have barely even begun, and Lizzo is already stealing the show. The "About Damn Time" singer arrived at the awards show in an ensemble that was almost as dark as the black carpet she walked on. She looked like she could be princess of the underworld or even a gothic cake topper with her massive navy blue gown, dark lipstick, and golden rings on her ears, fingers, and lips.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO