ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Puerto Rico government to probe clashes at protest

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday said all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated.

The announcement comes after media organizations denounced police who in one video appear to assault a photojournalist who was covering Wednesday’s protest. Other videos also showed clashes between police and protesters in a fog of tear gas.

The protest is the latest against Luma Energy, which recently pledged to dedicate more crews and resources to reduce the number of power outages and their duration that have angered many in this U.S. territory of 3.2 million people who are demanding that the government cancel its contract.

In a press conference on Thursday, Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio López accused a small group of protesters of attacking officers with rocks and other objects, injuring four of them. He also said the incident involving the photojournalist would be investigated, with the photojournalist publicly thanking López for having called him and apologizing.

“All use of force will be investigated in-depth,” López said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rico Police#Protest#Luma Energy#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
The Hill

Mandatory hospital screenings fuel inaccurate COVID death counts

For the past two and a half years, U.S. hospitals have routinely screened newly admitted patients for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Hospitals report every SARS-CoV-2 positive patient who dies in the hospital as a COVID-19-related death. In the early phases of the pandemic, that practice made sense. We needed an easy-to-understand measure...
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

Greenhouse gas, sea levels at record in 2021: US agency

Earth's concentration of greenhouse gases and sea levels hit new highs in 2021, a US government report said Wednesday, showing that climate change keeps surging ahead despite renewed efforts to curb emissions. The US agency said that the concentration of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere stood at 414.7 parts per million in 2021, 2.3 parts higher than in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
180K+
Followers
124K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy