Read full article on original website
Related
Thierry Henry joins former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas in becoming part-owner of ambitious Serie B outfit Como - and says he's raring to go with the 'perfect opportunity'
Thierry Henry has become the latest big name to join forces with Serie B side Como after joining the club as a minority stakeholder. The Arsenal legend has been a constant presence in the world of football since hanging up his boots in 2014, having managed both Montreal Impact and Monaco, as well as acting as Roberto Martinez’s No 2 with Belgium, a role he still holds.
16-year-old tennis player's celebrations with father spark uproar
A father's celebrations with his 16-year-old daughter at the US Open has sent social media into a frenzy. Teenage tennis player Sara Bejlek had just qualified for her first ever grand slam after winning in the qualifying rounds at the prestigious American tournament. Czech star Bejlek produced a brilliant display...
Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest
Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
Report: Ralf Rangnick Advised Thomas Tuchel Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick advised Thomas Tuchel against signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea.
RELATED PEOPLE
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant
A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Southampton
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict after his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday. The Blues got off to a fine start, with Raheem Sterling firing them ahead after on the 23rd minute. However, just five minutes later Romeo Lavia netted an equalised before Adam Armstrong...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Erik ten Hag sets Cristiano Ronaldo a new challenge as Manchester Untied striker looks set to stay at Old Trafford
Almost all has now been revealed regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, and with it looking increasingly likely he will stay, Erik ten Hag has a plan for the player. Earlier on Wednesday, The Athletic released a reveal-all piece on the one year anniversary of Ronaldo’s long-awaited return to Old...
US Open star forced to apologise after slamming Nike for horrible dress
Tennis star Bianca Andreescu has been forced to apologise after spraying her sponsor Nike for their design of an outfit she sported diring the first round of the US Open. The Canadian stormed through to the second round with a victory over Harmony Tan, however, only caught momentum after requesting an outfit change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OFFICIAL: Defender Signs New Contract At Liverpool
Central defender signs new long-term deal before securing loan move to Bundesliga.
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
Confirmed match officials: Leicester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)
The officials have been confirmed for Manchester United’s away clash against Leicester City on Thursday, 1 September in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium. On Thursday night, Manchester United will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in an attempt to win their third straight Premier League game.
Liverpool told to sign Joelinton to solve midfield crisis - "I think that's the type of player they miss"
Liverpool have been urged to sign Joelinton from Newcastle United before deadline day to solve the club's midfield crisis. Jurgen Klopp is thought to be in the market for a new midfielder should the right player come up amid Liverpool's midfield shortage. Star man Thiago as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain...
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
Man United top list of highest net spend in the last decade, highlights Glazer problem
Manchester United have a net spend of over a billion pounds in the last decade, which is the most out of any club in world football. In second comes Manchester City, with just under a billion. Then PSG, Barcelona and Arsenal follow them in the list. The top 10 highest...
Report: Chelsea Decide Future of Manchester United Target Christian Pulisic
According to The Athletic, Christian Pulisic's location for the season has been finalised by Chelsea.
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0