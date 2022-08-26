ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Lady Red hit ‘turning point’ with toughness going into another pivotal matchup

By By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnyFp_0hWUVSat00

PIGEON FORGE — The Lady Tigers would be tough. Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf knew that much going in on Tuesday.

Tough to the point of players pushing back and forth, sure. But punching? Perhaps not.

That’s what unfolded on Tuesday, though, as Cocke County senior Sabrina Upman appeared to defend herself against a Pigeon Forge player with whom she had battled all game — only for the skirmish to turn even more sour.

“Whoever (Upman) got into a tussle with, it had been coming all game,” said Metzdorf while standing on PF’s Jim Whaley Field. “I don’t want to blame anyone else but her.

“She’s a senior, I expect her to be a leader. That doesn’t mean bow down to another player, but you can stand up for yourself without fighting.”

According to the Tennessee Soccer handbook, Tuesday’s fight forced Upman to miss the Lady Red’s Thursday matchup — an 8-1 victory over West Greene with three goals from Jenna Pittman, two apiece from Mia Budirahaija and Layla Bradley and one from Ella Serpico.

Still, it was Tuesday’s tangle with the Lady Tigers that will mean the most going forward.

Because in that fight-involving, 2-1 victory, Upman’s scrap with one Lady Tiger represented the crescendo of a game that remained physical from start to finish.

“I thought we fought hard,” said Metzdorf. “We had to to get this win. I knew Pigeon Forge would be a really close game. Second half, we worked more as a team and everyone stepped up to defend.

“We did what we had to do and scraped out with a win, and sometimes you’ve just got to scrape by.”

Indeed CCHS did.

Goals from Mariah Cruz and Budirahaija advanced the Cocke County offense, but a first-half penalty-kick save from Jordan Smith and stingy defense from three key players — Captain Jenna Pittman, Karilyn Hannah and Serpico — helped to preserve the victory.

“Our team is a very respectful team,” summarized Metzdorf. “They know how much their character means to me, so we had some players who had to step up and be a little gritty.”

Budirahaija was also roughed up on Tuesday, an issue with which the Lady Red are not unfamiliar.

“She gets beat up every game,” noted Metzdorf. “They know she’s the forward to watch.”

Budirahaija won’t get too much time to rest, though, and neither will the rest of the Lady Red.

Because next Tuesday, Cocke County (2-1) will travel to Northview in a matchup that could be much like the Pigeon Forge outing this week.

“I think this was a huge win,” summarized Metzdorf. “This could be a great turning point, especially next week playing Northview.

“Same scrappy style of team. It’s a great precursor for next week.”

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

One of state's top rivalries set for Friday in Greeneville

It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier matchups. It’s not Maryville versus Alcoa from a tradition standpoint, as those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton-Greeneville game up for Titans Game of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night’s slate of high school football games will feature a big matchup between powerhouses Greeneville and Elizabethton, a game that is up for Tennessee Titans Game of the Week. Each week, top matchups from across the state are featured in a poll for Titans Game of the Week. If the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Pigeon Forge, TN
Sports
County
Cocke County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Cocke County, TN
Sports
98online.com

Shindown’s Brent Smith surprised with city key during show in Tennessee hometown

Shinedown‘s tour made a stop Sunday in frontman Brent Smith‘s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, where he received a surprise honor. During the show, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs — also known to WWE fans as the wrestler Kane — got up onstage and presented Smith with a key to the city. The key was created by students of South-Doyle High School, which Smith graduated from in the ’90s.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Drops Roaring Hype Video to Kick-Off Game Week

The Tennessee football team dropped a brand new hype video here on Monday morning to kick off game week. The Vols are just three days away from the season opener in Neyland Stadium and are certainly stirring up the fanbase’s excitement with the video that dropped in the morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

First look inside Neyland Stadium following offseason renovations

Tennessee football’s offseason renovations to Neyland Stadium were announced to create the best atmosphere in college football, per Athletic Director Danny White. On Tuesday, members of the Tennessee media were allowed entry to Neyland for the first time upon completion. Here are some of the shots:. The Vols open...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Pf#The Lady Tigers
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Commit Hauls In Long Touchdown

Tennessee commit Jonathan Echols got his junior season started at IMG Academy on Friday. While IMG fell to Memphis’ Central High School, 20-14, Echols started the season strong. The blue-chip recruit hauled in a long touchdown pass as the future Vol tight end got behind the Central defense. Echols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitcher Transferring To Lipscomb

Tennessee pitcher Ethan Smith is transferring to Lipscomb after spending one year in Knoxville, Smith announced on Twitter Monday night. Smith posted a 7.36 ERA while pitching just 3.2 innings in his lone season at Tennessee. The Mount Juliet native couldn’t earn a major role in Tennessee’s loaded pitching staff and struggled in his limited opportunities early in the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
LOUDON, TN
WJHL

‘The Generalist’ opens in iconic JC downtown spot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since about a year ago, co-owners Lora and Brad Eshbach have worked for the day when they could finally see smiling customers in the general store they’ve always dreamed about. On Saturday, “The Generalist” opened its doors. “My husband and I have been thinking about this a long time with […]
tripsavvy.com

The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design

We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Gather JC Depot opens in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new business offering entertainment and food is now open in downtown Johnson City. Gather JC Depot, located outside the new Burg’r & Barrel restaurant in the historic train depot, offers a new place to enjoy downtown. The outdoor space offers a beer garden and outdoor bar and food as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City

Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
581
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy