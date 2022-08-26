Lady Red hit ‘turning point’ with toughness going into another pivotal matchup

PIGEON FORGE — The Lady Tigers would be tough. Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf knew that much going in on Tuesday.

Tough to the point of players pushing back and forth, sure. But punching? Perhaps not.

That’s what unfolded on Tuesday, though, as Cocke County senior Sabrina Upman appeared to defend herself against a Pigeon Forge player with whom she had battled all game — only for the skirmish to turn even more sour.

“Whoever (Upman) got into a tussle with, it had been coming all game,” said Metzdorf while standing on PF’s Jim Whaley Field. “I don’t want to blame anyone else but her.

“She’s a senior, I expect her to be a leader. That doesn’t mean bow down to another player, but you can stand up for yourself without fighting.”

According to the Tennessee Soccer handbook, Tuesday’s fight forced Upman to miss the Lady Red’s Thursday matchup — an 8-1 victory over West Greene with three goals from Jenna Pittman, two apiece from Mia Budirahaija and Layla Bradley and one from Ella Serpico.

Still, it was Tuesday’s tangle with the Lady Tigers that will mean the most going forward.

Because in that fight-involving, 2-1 victory, Upman’s scrap with one Lady Tiger represented the crescendo of a game that remained physical from start to finish.

“I thought we fought hard,” said Metzdorf. “We had to to get this win. I knew Pigeon Forge would be a really close game. Second half, we worked more as a team and everyone stepped up to defend.

“We did what we had to do and scraped out with a win, and sometimes you’ve just got to scrape by.”

Indeed CCHS did.

Goals from Mariah Cruz and Budirahaija advanced the Cocke County offense, but a first-half penalty-kick save from Jordan Smith and stingy defense from three key players — Captain Jenna Pittman, Karilyn Hannah and Serpico — helped to preserve the victory.

“Our team is a very respectful team,” summarized Metzdorf. “They know how much their character means to me, so we had some players who had to step up and be a little gritty.”

Budirahaija was also roughed up on Tuesday, an issue with which the Lady Red are not unfamiliar.

“She gets beat up every game,” noted Metzdorf. “They know she’s the forward to watch.”

Budirahaija won’t get too much time to rest, though, and neither will the rest of the Lady Red.

Because next Tuesday, Cocke County (2-1) will travel to Northview in a matchup that could be much like the Pigeon Forge outing this week.

“I think this was a huge win,” summarized Metzdorf. “This could be a great turning point, especially next week playing Northview.

“Same scrappy style of team. It’s a great precursor for next week.”