Business

Daily Mail

Apple 'secures satellite internet partner' to beam connections to users of its upcoming iPhone 14, meaning they'll be able to use phone in remote areas that didn't previously have any signal

Apple is said to have secured an internet satellite company to provide users of its upcoming iPhone 14 with connectivity no matter where they are in the world. If the claims are true, then iOS users can exchange calls and text messages in remote areas, which is similar to Elon Musk's and T-Mobiles announcement last week that is using SpaceX's Starlink internet.
CELL PHONES
torquenews.com

Tesla Premium Brand With Highest Loyalty Among Customers

Tesla is positioned as the premium vehicle brand that has the most loyalty from its customers worldwide; but what could be the reason for this decline in more classic, legacy car companies? Different studies help analyze the situation. Historically, customers of premium or luxury brands have shown high levels of...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla Just Showed The Updated Semi, Then We Saw These Changes

Tesla shares new photos of the Tesla Semi and virtually every image is new. Then we saw these changes in the production-ready Tesla Semi. Johnna Cridern on Teslarati noted that yesterday on Twitter, members of the Tesla community found new photos of the Semi that Tesla quietly uploaded to its website. @Tesla_Adri pointed out that Tesla added some new Tesla Semi press photos and that almost every image is new.
ECONOMY
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

New Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted With A Broken Windshield, Lidar Sensors & Unusual Wheels

Tesla is currently in the process of getting ready to launch the Cybertruck. And today, we got a glimpse into that process as a new Cybertruck prototype was spotted which appeared to have been off-road testing. This Cybertruck prototype had a broken windshield, several scratches all over the body, bolted-on Lidar sensors, and a new unconventional wheel design.
CARS
Fast Company

Used Teslas are in high demand—but selling them can be complicated

Few companies, much less automotive companies, have a following quite as loyal as Tesla. The sometimes cult-like devotion of buyers has created a market in which they will happily wait months to spend between $70,000 and $135,000 on a new vehicle and pay staggering amounts for a used one. But for people looking to sell their Teslas, it can sometimes be a complicated affair, as the software-based features of the car might not be transferable, raising the question of how much of the electric vehicle do they actually own.
BUYING CARS
#Spacex Satellites#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Starlink
torquenews.com

Why Cybertruck Prices and Specs Are Removed

Tesla has removed the specs and price from its Cybertruck order page and Elon Musk has said that there will be a dual and quad motor variant. Why has this happened?. Tesla has removed the specs and price of the Cybertruck. The order page has gone through many variations and Elon Musk said that it will have a dual and quad motor variant. It is a truck meant to be strong and durable.
GAS PRICE
Motley Fool

My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

FAANG stocks gained attention as some of the most popular tech companies. One that looks especially of interest now is iPhone maker Apple. Despite its size, the tech giant continues to find new and creative ways to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Lucid Appoints Former Apple Executive To New Software Role

Derrick Carty will lead Lucid's software engineering teams as they work to overcome bugs and issues. Lucid has appointed Derrick Carty as its Vice President of Platform Software Engineering, a newly created role which it hopes to leverage in working out bugs and issues with the Lucid Air's systems. Mr. Carty will lead a range of software-focused development teams and will report to Michael Bell, Lucid's Senior VP of Digital.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Verizon vs AT&T: Which carrier is the best pick for iPhone 14 buyers?

Considering switching carriers as you think about upgrading to iPhone 14? With market competition strong, the major US carriers are offering compelling incentives for new customers. Below we’ll specifically focus on Verizon vs AT&T including how they compare with speed, how to find real-world coverage maps, how to test Verizon for free instantly with an iPhone eSIM, and more.
CELL PHONES
NASDAQ

4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
STOCKS
protocol.com

The PC is entering a dark era

Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Check Browsing History on Wi-Fi Router

With the diverse collection of materials on the internet, it becomes imperative to monitor internet activity, especially if you are a parent. While you may be familiar with checking the browsing history from the web browser, users can easily clear the traces of their online activity from the browser and stay clean.
TECHNOLOGY

