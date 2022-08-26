Read full article on original website
Related
Apple 'secures satellite internet partner' to beam connections to users of its upcoming iPhone 14, meaning they'll be able to use phone in remote areas that didn't previously have any signal
Apple is said to have secured an internet satellite company to provide users of its upcoming iPhone 14 with connectivity no matter where they are in the world. If the claims are true, then iOS users can exchange calls and text messages in remote areas, which is similar to Elon Musk's and T-Mobiles announcement last week that is using SpaceX's Starlink internet.
torquenews.com
Tesla Premium Brand With Highest Loyalty Among Customers
Tesla is positioned as the premium vehicle brand that has the most loyalty from its customers worldwide; but what could be the reason for this decline in more classic, legacy car companies? Different studies help analyze the situation. Historically, customers of premium or luxury brands have shown high levels of...
torquenews.com
Tesla Just Showed The Updated Semi, Then We Saw These Changes
Tesla shares new photos of the Tesla Semi and virtually every image is new. Then we saw these changes in the production-ready Tesla Semi. Johnna Cridern on Teslarati noted that yesterday on Twitter, members of the Tesla community found new photos of the Semi that Tesla quietly uploaded to its website. @Tesla_Adri pointed out that Tesla added some new Tesla Semi press photos and that almost every image is new.
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jewish Google worker writes letter saying she's quitting, accuses the company of 'creating an environment of fear' for employees who support Palestine
In her Medium post, Ariel Koren said Google weaponizes its DEI and ERG systems to silence workers "who support Palestinian freedom."
torquenews.com
Investors Tested Giga Berlin Model Y's Interior, Then They Said This About Quality
The analysts that visited Tesla Giga Berlin last week and tested its Model Y vehicles on the German Autobahn still release new analyses: this time their opinions about the quality of interior of the Model Y built at Giga Berlin. They say that the Tesla Model Y produces luxury vehicles...
torquenews.com
New Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted With A Broken Windshield, Lidar Sensors & Unusual Wheels
Tesla is currently in the process of getting ready to launch the Cybertruck. And today, we got a glimpse into that process as a new Cybertruck prototype was spotted which appeared to have been off-road testing. This Cybertruck prototype had a broken windshield, several scratches all over the body, bolted-on Lidar sensors, and a new unconventional wheel design.
CARS・
Fast Company
Used Teslas are in high demand—but selling them can be complicated
Few companies, much less automotive companies, have a following quite as loyal as Tesla. The sometimes cult-like devotion of buyers has created a market in which they will happily wait months to spend between $70,000 and $135,000 on a new vehicle and pay staggering amounts for a used one. But for people looking to sell their Teslas, it can sometimes be a complicated affair, as the software-based features of the car might not be transferable, raising the question of how much of the electric vehicle do they actually own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
torquenews.com
Why Cybertruck Prices and Specs Are Removed
Tesla has removed the specs and price from its Cybertruck order page and Elon Musk has said that there will be a dual and quad motor variant. Why has this happened?. Tesla has removed the specs and price of the Cybertruck. The order page has gone through many variations and Elon Musk said that it will have a dual and quad motor variant. It is a truck meant to be strong and durable.
Motley Fool
My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)
FAANG stocks gained attention as some of the most popular tech companies. One that looks especially of interest now is iPhone maker Apple. Despite its size, the tech giant continues to find new and creative ways to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
The Billionaires Club Just Got a Little Bigger: Meet the Third Richest Man in the World
The most elite billionaire's club has a new member in the top mix. Gautam Adani, the owner and founder of Adani Group (a port development and operations conglomerate in India), took the third spot on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, released Thursday. In February, Adani was dubbed the wealthiest person in Asia,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
torquenews.com
Lucid Appoints Former Apple Executive To New Software Role
Derrick Carty will lead Lucid's software engineering teams as they work to overcome bugs and issues. Lucid has appointed Derrick Carty as its Vice President of Platform Software Engineering, a newly created role which it hopes to leverage in working out bugs and issues with the Lucid Air's systems. Mr. Carty will lead a range of software-focused development teams and will report to Michael Bell, Lucid's Senior VP of Digital.
Companies are ‘flex-washing’ to attract talent—but there will be a backlash
Companies are using “flexible work” it in their attempts to attract talent, but it often comes with strings attached.
Verizon vs AT&T: Which carrier is the best pick for iPhone 14 buyers?
Considering switching carriers as you think about upgrading to iPhone 14? With market competition strong, the major US carriers are offering compelling incentives for new customers. Below we’ll specifically focus on Verizon vs AT&T including how they compare with speed, how to find real-world coverage maps, how to test Verizon for free instantly with an iPhone eSIM, and more.
NASDAQ
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
protocol.com
The PC is entering a dark era
Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
technewstoday.com
How to Check Browsing History on Wi-Fi Router
With the diverse collection of materials on the internet, it becomes imperative to monitor internet activity, especially if you are a parent. While you may be familiar with checking the browsing history from the web browser, users can easily clear the traces of their online activity from the browser and stay clean.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Witness Huge Correction As Fed Stays Hawkish
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Ethereum (ETH) is likely facing a dramatic correction in the coming months as the Federal Reserve continues to hint at tighter monetary policy. Cowen tells his 693,000 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum working its way towards the logarithmic regression band. According to...
Comments / 0