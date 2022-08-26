Thomas Tuchel coy on Wesley Fofana's Leicester City absence as Chelsea target more signings before end of transfer window

Read full article on original website
Thierry Henry joins former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas in becoming part-owner of ambitious Serie B outfit Como - and says he's raring to go with the 'perfect opportunity'
Thierry Henry has become the latest big name to join forces with Serie B side Como after joining the club as a minority stakeholder. The Arsenal legend has been a constant presence in the world of football since hanging up his boots in 2014, having managed both Montreal Impact and Monaco, as well as acting as Roberto Martinez’s No 2 with Belgium, a role he still holds.
Erik Ten Hag & Joel Glazer Disagree On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future
Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer have disagreed on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report.
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest
Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
Report: Ralf Rangnick Advised Thomas Tuchel Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick advised Thomas Tuchel against signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea.
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Garth Crooks criticises Mikel Arteta's time wasting tactics vs Fulham
Mikel Arteta might be flying at the top of the Premier League but that just seems to be making him an even bigger target for pundits. Arteta was being laughed at before the season started, after the releasing of the All or Nothing documentary footage that showed him playing You'll Never Walk Alone on speakers in training.
Liverpool told to sign Joelinton to solve midfield crisis - "I think that's the type of player they miss"
Liverpool have been urged to sign Joelinton from Newcastle United before deadline day to solve the club's midfield crisis. Jurgen Klopp is thought to be in the market for a new midfielder should the right player come up amid Liverpool's midfield shortage. Star man Thiago as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain...
'He's Never Shy' - Thomas Tuchel On Raheem Sterling's Start
Raheem Sterling scored his opening Chelsea goals versus Leicester City last weekend and Thomas Tuchel believes it's just the beginning.
Jurgen Klopp Criticizes Bournemouth Board After Scott Parker Sacking | Press Conference
Scott Parker was sacked today by Bournemouth after their 9-0 humiliation by Liverpool on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp has backed the former Chelsea star.
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch and team news
Newcastle travel to Merseyside this evening to take on Liverpool following a poor start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's side. After the first three games of the new campaign, the Reds undoubtedly found themselves in a tough spot. They collected just 2 points from games against Fulham and Crystal...
Report: Chelsea Decide Future of Manchester United Target Christian Pulisic
According to The Athletic, Christian Pulisic's location for the season has been finalised by Chelsea.
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
A double Premier League gameweek means a busy live commentary schedule across BBC Radio 5 Live. All 10 midweek games are being covered, plus another four at the weekend. Southampton v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra) Crystal Palace v Brentford (19:30, online only) Fulham v Brighton (19:30, online only) Wednesday, 31...
Wilfried Zaha gives the least media-trained interview after Brentford draw and it's refreshing to see
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha gave an honest and emotional post-match interview after Brentford snatched a point at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night – and it was so refreshing to hear. The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has started the 2022/23 Premier League campaign in fine form, opened the...
Alexander Isak, the prodigy who thrived in La Liga, can thrill Newcastle
Sweden’s youngest goalscorer has already overcome career hurdles and has the free-flowing class to live up to his £59m fee
