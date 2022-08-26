Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
David Peralta out of Tampa Bay's Tuesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Peralta will sit on the bench after Harold Ramirez was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, Isaac Paredes was aligned at first base, and Yu Chang was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 269...
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto will move to the bench on Tuesday with Garrett Stubbs catching for right-hander Aaron Nola. Stubbs will bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Molina will catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. Andrew Knizner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Molina for 8.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Padres' Trent Grisham batting eighth on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will start in centerfield on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 9.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higgins will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Giants position J.D. Davis at third base on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is batting fifth in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will man third base after Wilmer Flores was shifted to second, Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, and joc Pederson was given a breather. numberFire's models project Davis to score 8.2...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was aligned at second base, and J.D. Davis was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted...
numberfire.com
Twins position Gary Sanchez at catcher on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was rested in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 21
Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
numberfire.com
Astros' Mauricio Dubon batting ninth on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. J.J. Matijevic returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Dubon for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
