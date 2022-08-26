Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVNews
Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, All Season Real Estate are Barbour Chamber Members of Month
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and All Seasons Real Estate Offices are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for September. The Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad operates the West Virginia Central Railroad, which features freight and tourist passenger services in...
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, businessman gets 27-month fed prison term in tax fraud case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Morgantown man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and been ordered to pay nearly $435,000 in restitution in a tax fraud case. Travis A. Harner had pleaded guilty to filing a false income tax return in January, admitting he...
WVNews
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
WVNews
Fearless Picks: WVU - Pitt
The Brawl is back -- and so too is our panel of fearless prognosticators, who share their views and predictions on how the WVU - Pitt battle will play out, along with their score forecasts. Picking the winner is the first challenge, but we'll also track the scoring differential between...
