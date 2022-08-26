Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NPR
Chaotic Good: 30 bangers to keep that summer energy going
Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube. Despite your best wishes, it's the end of summer. Your Hawaiian shirts are going back onto their hangers, Corona-with-lime drink orders are perhaps shifting to a tamer gin and tonic and your tank top tan lines are fading fast. Your summer,...
NPR
Music Interviews
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. This week, we're featuring some of our favorite music interviews from our archive. Today, we'll hear several interviews with Charlie Haden, the preeminent bass player of his generation and one of the greatest bass players in the history of jazz. We'll hear interviews spanning from 1983 to 2008. He died in 2014. Haden played a remarkable range of music. He was born in Shenandoah, Iowa, and grew up in Missouri. From the age of 2 until he was 15, he sang on his family's country music radio show. He had to stop singing when polio affected his vocal chords. That's when he got serious about playing bass. Although he was brought up on traditional music, he made his reputation in jazz, helping lead a musical revolution in the late 1950s and early '60s as a member of the Ornette Coleman Quartet.
NPR
20-year-old competes in Miss England without makeup
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An English beauty queen just made history without even putting on her face. Twenty-year-old Melisa Raouf just became the first-ever Miss England contestant to compete without makeup, the first in a competition that's been around for nearly a hundred years. Raouf says she wants to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin. In October, Raouf will go for the crown as a finalist. She says she's still not wearing makeup. It's MORNING EDITION.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
NPR
Princess Diana showed the world how to use celebrity for good
Twenty-five years ago, on a Sunday morning, people woke up to this. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) LIANE HANSEN, BYLINE: Sad news while you were sleeping - the death of a princess. Diana, Princess of Wales, died early this morning from extensive injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris.
Wednesday’s Child - Zaya
Zaya uses smiles and laughter to help communicate the emotions that escape words. The 12-year-old is as fun-loving and friendly as a child can get. Zaya embraces life and finds happiness in all things.
Comments / 0