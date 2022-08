BetMGM Kansas Pre-Launch Offer: Grab a load of free bets ahead of launch

Finally, Online sports betting is on its way to Kansas! One of the USA’s best online betting sites, BetMGM, have arrived on the scene to give bettors in Kansas a fantastic sign-up offer on launch day.

Simply follow the link below, register for a new BetMGM account, and you’ll receive $200 in free bets upon launch.

Check out the latest Kansas Sports betting news

BetMGM sportsbook wasted no time in conjuring up a fantastic pre-launch offer for bettors in Kansas. A super sum of $200 in free bets is available for bettors in Kansas who sign up before launch day. After all, there’s no place like home.

To claim, new users need to register for a BetMGM account before the go-live date, and they will receive $200 in free bets. There are no strings attached, and the $200 in free bets will fulfilled in your account on launch day!

Check out the BetMGM Bonus Code

Read about the best sportsbook promo codes

Click the link above and head to BetMGM. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Your new sportsbook account has been created. Upon the launch of online sports betting in Kansas, you will receive $200 in free bets in your new sportsbook account.

The biggest Kansas sports betting news of the year occurred earlier this year, as Governer Kelly officially signed SB84 into law. This now means that those in Kansas will be able to bet on sports via their mobile and in-person in the coming months.

The end of August has flirted as the first potential launch date for sports betting in Kansas. However, there has been some uncertainty over whether or not online sports betting in Kansas will be live before the NFL season.

Todd Allen, the director of wagering for the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, mentioned to BetKansas.com, that the agency’s members did not vote on draft regulations for the rollout of betting. The delay could cause the Kansas sports betting launch to get pushed back.

However, in the worst-case scenario, it seems sports betting will be live come the year end or January 2023 in time for the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 57.

The English Premier League returns for another weekend of drama, intrigue and suspense. Manchester United will look to build on their win over Liverpool away at Southampton, whilst Bournemouth make the trip to Anfield on Saturday. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest have four points to their name, but have a tough test against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The next Grand Slam comes from Flushing Meadows, as the 2022 US Open takes centre stage. The reigning champions are Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev, who will both be back to defend their titles.



By no means will this be an easy task, as both face stiff competition. World No.1 Iga Swiatek is heavily favored to claim the women’s title and given the news of Novak Djokovic’s absence, a new champion could be crowned.

In the ladies tournament, Iga Swiatek looks destined to claim the women’s singles title in New York. She may be just 21, but the Polish starlet already has two Grand Slams to her name. No woman has won Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year since Serena Williams did in 2012.

The men’s tournament looks a tough one to call, with 22 time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal right amongst the favorites.

Colorado has become one of the major sports betting hubs since it started accepting wagers in 2020, and it became one of five states to record more than $200 million in monthly betting handle in Sept. 2020, according to Action Network.

Check out the best Colorado sports betting sites

Bills made it to the legislature in 2020 and 2021, but nothing has been approved or signed yet. According to Action Network, momentum could pick up next year, for both online and in-person wagering, especially if a state like Kansas starts to make progress, too.

Find out the latest Missouri Sports Betting News

Somewhere else in the USA? Check out where sports betting is legal in the USA