theScore
Sainz takes pole for Belgian GP due to grid penalties
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start from P1 for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after a strong showing during Saturday's qualifying at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. Red Bull's Max Verstappen posted the fastest time during the session but will start from the back of the grid with several other...
theScore
Belgian GP Takeaways: Max in own world, Merc and Ferrari battle for 2nd
Welcome back from summer break! Following each race weekend this season, theScore's editors will offer their takeaways. We continue with the Belgian GP:. Formula 1's summer break brought a storm of change, with driver moves and new technical directives being the talk of the paddock. However, one constant remained the same from the last time out in Hungary to Sunday's action in Spa: Max Verstappen is still unstoppable.
