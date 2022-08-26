ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Body of missing Acadia man found; woman arrested for hit-and-run

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
The search for a missing Acadia Parish man has ended with the recovery of his body, and the arrest of a woman accused of hitting him with her vehicle and leaving the scene.

Eric Simar has been missing since August 16. His body was found on the Estherwood Highway on August 24.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Simar was struck by a vehicle, which led to his death.

“Our personnel were able to locate the suspect vehicle involved in this case and confirmed that fragments of the vehicle found the scene matched the vehicle,” Sheriff KP Gibson says.

Deputies arrested Tina Kibodeaux, 46, of Estherwood and booked her with one count of Hit and Run resulting in Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

Simar, 36, was last seen on August 16 in Iota, walking on Gravot Road.

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 29 01:52 Suspicious vehicle parked behind Chip’s. 04:26 Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Mill. 08:15 Caller in the 100 block of Mill found drugs in their yard last night. 08:39 Disturbance at Mr. Bee’s Carwash. 09:17 Stolen gutters in the 100 block of North 2nd…
EUNICE, LA
CBS 42

14-year-old Louisiana student arrested after allegedly sending threatening text messages

MOSS BLUFF, La. (BRPROUD) — On Aug. 26, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a potential threat against a local high school. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a 14-year-old student at Sam Houston High School sending threatening text messages. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised a 14-year-old juvenile sent several […]
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KTAL

Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Louisiana woman

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) — An Estherwood woman was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a man reported missing. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into a reported missing person filed on August 16. The missing person, Eric Simar, was found dead on August 24 on Estherwood Hwy. just north of Egan Highway.
ESTHERWOOD, LA
kalb.com

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash

AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
FOREST HILL, LA
Eunice News

Panic over gun fears cuts the St. Landry Parish Jamboree in Opelousas short

Jitters over gun violence were evident at Friday night’s St. Landry Parish Jamboree. The jamboree was cut short when panic about a possible shooting overwhelmed the crowd at Donald Gardner Stadium. Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon issued a video statement about the incident on social media Saturday. “The first thing I want to make clear is that there was no gunfire. No shooting. Absolutely…
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY.com

Franklin Fire Department responding to hazardous spill on US-90

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Franklin Fire Department is assisting Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department with a hazardous material spill of aviation fuel. US-90 between Franklin and Baldwin exits are currently closed due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 182. Hazardous material was spilled onto US-90...
FRANKLIN, LA
KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

