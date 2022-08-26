DOVER, DE (Aug 31, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing that it has been re-accredited by the national Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The Board formally issued Delaware’s continued accreditation status on Aug. 18. In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, DPH has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures. Delaware is among only 22 percent of the accredited public health departments in the country to earn continued accreditation this year.

