Governor Carney Announces Central Delaware Career Expo
Governor Carney on Tuesday announced a family-friendly career fair for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on September 21 that will expose middle school students, and adults looking for a career change, to training programs and career paths in many high-demand industries. The Expo will be held at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover.
Division of Small Business to Reopen EDGE Grants Competition for Applications
DOVER, DE (August 30, 2022) – Young Delaware companies in need of funding to help expand their business can apply beginning Thursday, September 1, 2022, to compete for an Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grant from the Division of Small Business. The division will be accepting EDGE grant applications September 1 through September 30 from promising early-stage businesses throughout Delaware.
DEHAP Rental Assistance Will Temporarily Pause On September 9
Dover, Del., August 29, 2022 – In response to recent federal U.S. Treasury policy changes, the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will temporarily pause accepting new applications for the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9. This temporary program pause will allow the agency...
Air Permitting Training Session Scheduled for Sept. 20
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Business owners, consultants and others interested in learning about Delaware’s air quality permitting application process are invited to a virtual training session from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 20 hosted by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Certificates for professional development hours can be earned by participants.
DMV Announces New Medical Tint Waiver Application Process
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Effective Monday, August 29, 2022, customers wanting a Medical Tint Waiver will no longer start the application process by picking up a secure paper application in person at a Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location. Instead, they will begin by filling out the online Medical Tint Waiver Application at dmv.de.gov. DMV will continue to process all Medical Tint Waivers previously provided to customers on secure paper through October 31, 2022.
Governor Carney Announces Appointments to State Board of Education
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney has appointed former State Teacher of the Year Dr. Megan Szabo and high school student Nathan Cho to serve on the State Board of Education. Szabo was Delaware’s 2015 State Teacher of the Year and Cho is a current student at Conrad Schools of Science.
Numerous Delaware Hunting Seasons to Open in September, Including Archery Deer, Resident Canada Goose, Teal
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Above: A pair of greenwing teal. The Delaware hunting season for some waterfowl, including resident Canada geese and teal, opens in September. Photo: US Fish and Wildlife Service. Many Hunting Opportunities Available to Public at State Wildlife Areas. Delaware hunters can start...
Delaware Division Of Public Health Re-Accredited As Nationally Accredited Public Health Agency
DOVER, DE (Aug 31, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing that it has been re-accredited by the national Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The Board formally issued Delaware’s continued accreditation status on Aug. 18. In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, DPH has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures. Delaware is among only 22 percent of the accredited public health departments in the country to earn continued accreditation this year.
Delaware Division of Public Health Launches New Fentanyl Test Strip Distribution
DOVER, DE (Aug. 29, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) Office of Health Crisis Response (OHCR) is announcing it will begin including fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits it distributes to the public. The effort is part of a harm-reduction strategy aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption.
