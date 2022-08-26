Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Higgins Scores Endorsements of Two Retired Cape Cod Police Chiefs
BARNSTABLE – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of two retired Cape Cod police chiefs in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. Former Barnstable Chief Paul MacDonald and former Yarmouth Chief Peter Carnes have endorsed Higgins, both highlighting his experience in the courtroom. Other law enforcement...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
capecod.com
Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm. The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor. Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing. Parking will be available at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Fish Harvesting Could Return at Harwich’s Herring River
HARWICH – Harwich officials have approved a Sustainable Fishery Management plan for fish harvesting at Herring River. River herring harvest was banned in Harwich in 2004 out of concern for dwindling fish populations, with Massachusetts following suit with a sweeping statewide ban in 2006, says Brad Chase with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries.
capecod.com
Provincetown Holding Public Meeting on Sewer Expansion Plan
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown will be holding a public forum on the town’s wastewater expansion project and modernization plan. Town officials believe the proposed work will improve the town’s vacuum sewer system. The project will also make sewer service accessible to all properties within Provincetown. The announcement of...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
capecod.com
New details: Dennis Police warn of delays along Route 134 due to utility pole replacement following crash
DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to a motor vehicle crash involving damage to a utility pole earlier Tuesday, the area of Route 134 in front of Agway will be restricted to one lane of traffic while the repairs to the pole are being completed. There will be police officers directing traffic in the work area.
RELATED PEOPLE
capecod.com
Harwich Elementary Safe Routes Meeting Announced
HARWICH – MassDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting to present potential plans for a project to make it safer for more kids to walk and bike to Harwich Elementary School. The meeting will give residents a chance to learn more about the project as transportation officials present the design for the proposed Harwich Elementary Safe Routes to School project.
Cape Cod real estate transactions: All Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Aug. 27
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Barnstable County reported from Aug 21 to Aug 27. There were 86 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,318 square foot home on School Street in West Dennis that sold for $585,000.
Billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. Updates Michael and Maddie About Swansea’s Pleasure Island
I think today was the first time I've ever spoken to a billionaire. Ernie Boch Jr. was on his way down I-195 heading toward Swansea and his latest venture, Pleasure Island, when he called into Michael and Maddie. I was stunned when Boch told us that today would only be...
hyannisnews.com
ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!
Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
nbcboston.com
Teen Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Severely Injured 8-Year-Old on Cape Cod
A teen suspect in the hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left an 8-year-old severely hurt earlier this month has been arrested and charged, according to police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Jakob Gifford, an 18-year-old from Marstons Mills, was taken into custody Saturday by Yarmouth police detectives and charged with leaving...
capecod.com
Falmouth Select Board Says Housing Crisis At Breaking Point
FALMOUTH – Members of the Falmouth Select Board highlighted prioritizing affordable housing at a recent meeting. Board members were asked to bring five strategic priorities to consider as the select board prepares to update the town’s strategic plan that will last through 2027. Vice-Chair Onjalé Scott Price said...
country1025.com
10 of THE BEST Lobster Rolls in Massachusetts…. And Why They’re So Good
It’s tough to square down the very best anything because everybody has different perspectives and likes and dislikes. But one thing is for sure – these are 10 of the best lobster rolls in Massachusetts. If you’re looking to eat like a New England King or Queen, here’s 10 great options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
capecod.com
In-Person Early Voting in Yarmouth Begins
YARMOUTH – In-person early voting is underway in Yarmouth. Residents will be able to vote in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall through Friday, September 2. Voters should note, however, that registration for the state primary election on September 6 has closed. For more information, visit...
Mattapoisett Republican State Rep Candidate Soliciting Donations From Patients
As a conservative radio talk show host, you'd be hard pressed to find me criticizing a Republican candidate running for office here in Bristol County. Being a Republican in Massachusetts is hard enough; they certainly don't need any additional scrutiny from the same side of the road. A recent move by a local state representative candidate, however, made me take pause and question his strategy.
Comments / 0