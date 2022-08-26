ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Higgins Scores Endorsements of Two Retired Cape Cod Police Chiefs

BARNSTABLE – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of two retired Cape Cod police chiefs in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. Former Barnstable Chief Paul MacDonald and former Yarmouth Chief Peter Carnes have endorsed Higgins, both highlighting his experience in the courtroom. Other law enforcement...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA
Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm. The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor. Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing. Parking will be available at...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Fish Harvesting Could Return at Harwich’s Herring River

HARWICH – Harwich officials have approved a Sustainable Fishery Management plan for fish harvesting at Herring River. River herring harvest was banned in Harwich in 2004 out of concern for dwindling fish populations, with Massachusetts following suit with a sweeping statewide ban in 2006, says Brad Chase with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries.
HARWICH, MA
Provincetown Holding Public Meeting on Sewer Expansion Plan

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown will be holding a public forum on the town’s wastewater expansion project and modernization plan. Town officials believe the proposed work will improve the town’s vacuum sewer system. The project will also make sewer service accessible to all properties within Provincetown. The announcement of...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Harwich Elementary Safe Routes Meeting Announced

HARWICH – MassDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting to present potential plans for a project to make it safer for more kids to walk and bike to Harwich Elementary School. The meeting will give residents a chance to learn more about the project as transportation officials present the design for the proposed Harwich Elementary Safe Routes to School project.
HARWICH, MA
ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!

Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
YARMOUTH, MA
Teen Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Severely Injured 8-Year-Old on Cape Cod

A teen suspect in the hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left an 8-year-old severely hurt earlier this month has been arrested and charged, according to police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Jakob Gifford, an 18-year-old from Marstons Mills, was taken into custody Saturday by Yarmouth police detectives and charged with leaving...
YARMOUTH, MA
Falmouth Select Board Says Housing Crisis At Breaking Point

FALMOUTH – Members of the Falmouth Select Board highlighted prioritizing affordable housing at a recent meeting. Board members were asked to bring five strategic priorities to consider as the select board prepares to update the town’s strategic plan that will last through 2027. Vice-Chair Onjalé Scott Price said...
FALMOUTH, MA
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
COVENTRY, RI
In-Person Early Voting in Yarmouth Begins

YARMOUTH – In-person early voting is underway in Yarmouth. Residents will be able to vote in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall through Friday, September 2. Voters should note, however, that registration for the state primary election on September 6 has closed. For more information, visit...
YARMOUTH, MA
Mattapoisett Republican State Rep Candidate Soliciting Donations From Patients

As a conservative radio talk show host, you'd be hard pressed to find me criticizing a Republican candidate running for office here in Bristol County. Being a Republican in Massachusetts is hard enough; they certainly don't need any additional scrutiny from the same side of the road. A recent move by a local state representative candidate, however, made me take pause and question his strategy.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

