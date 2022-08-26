Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Piqua-Caldwell Historic District plans events
PIQUA — Whether you’re looking for mums, fun or holiday spirit, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) has it all and the public is invited to join them at events planned for this fall and winter. Mums go on sale Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
-11:20 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Dingman Street. -10:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Harmon Park on St. Marys Avenue. -10:13 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to a report of a...
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
ODNR: Large portion of Indian Lake to be open for boaters Labor Day
LOGAN COUNTY — Heading into Labor Day weekend the Ohio Department of National Resources said more than 75 percent of Indian Lake will be open for boaters to use. This comes after workers spent all summer trying to remove these weeds. ODNR used machine called “Lake Rakers” to cut...
Sidney Daily News
25A, 274 intersection turns into 4-way stop
BOTKINS — The Ohio Department of Transportation is improving safety at the intersection of state Route 274 and County Road 25A in Shelby County, in September. On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the intersection of state Route. 274 and County Road 25A in the village of Botkins will be converted to a four-way stop. Currently, the intersection is a two-way stop with County Road 25A traffic having the right-of-way.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
– YWCA Witty Knitters will meet at 10 a.m. for their weekly knitting for cancer meeting at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. – The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Sidney Daily News
New firefighters sworn in
Carter Jenkins, St Paris, is sworn in by Andrew Bowsher, left, SIdney’s city manager, while Carter’s parents, Steve and Karla Jenkins, participate in the ceremony Monday at the Sidney Fire Department. Jenkins was one of four new firefighters joining the department. Nick Baker, Piqua, is sworn in by...
WDTN
The Taste and Sound of Tipp City with Tippecanoe Market Days
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Downtown Tipp City Partnership announced the return of Tippecanoe Market Days! Combining fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and music in downtown Tipp City. Tippecanoe Market Days will be held on the first Friday of each month through September, 5pm – 9pm. This event will coincide...
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
miamivalleytoday.com
Cleveland Street fire destroys house
PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Tramps got into the cellars at the homes of A.L. Marshall and W.R. Wyman, on North Ohio Avenue, last night and carried away a lot of canned fruit and eatables. I.H. Thedieck and son, Frank, leave this evening for Buffalo, N.Y., where Frank will enter Canisius College.
dayton.com
August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Retail giant could become one of Montgomery County’s largest employers. Amazon, one of the world’s largest retailers, could become one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers when it opens...
Dayton board upholds decision to fire city employee for not following mask mandate
DAYTON — A Dayton city worker fired for refusing to abide by the city’s COVID-19 mask policy has had his dismissal upheld. The independent Dayton City Service Board ruled the city was justified last year. Kyle Seaquist was a construction electrician in the city’s aviation department. He...
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
dayton.com
Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon
FAIRBORN — Demolition of the former Fairborn Primary School may start this week as the initial part of a two-phased project to convert much of the 10-acre site into a playground. Most of the eight bids for the work to tear down the 65-year-old building at 4 West Dayton-Yellow...
Times-Bulletin
Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting
Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
Sidney Daily News
Applications available for education grants
SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is again inviting its member schools and other Chamber member organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth to make application to its Foundation for an education grant. “The Chamber Foundation is an important component of our overall mission”, said...
Indian Lake State Park reach 75% open boating waters following invasive weeds
Workers have been clearing invasive weeds since the middle of April. So far they have cleaned 61,000 cubic yards of the lake this year, which means that 75% of the water is open to boating now. Crews use different machines to cut and collect the vegetation and take it to disposal sites, and continue to work to clean the lake up this week.
Sidney Daily News
Johnston Farm celebrates 50th anniversary as state historic site
PIQUA — Following brief introductory remarks offered as master of ceremonies by Johnston Farm Friends Council board member Richard Adams, the Piqua Veterans Elite Tribute Squad posted the colors. As the Piqua High School Band’s Director Mitch Mahaney conducted the musicians as they played the Star-Spangled Banner, the audience, appreciative of the large tent that shielded them from the afternoon’s blazing sun, joined in singing the National Anthem.
Sidney Daily News
City offers free mulch
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its fall leaf mulch giveaway on three upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave. Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County only. The giveaway will be held for Sidney residents only on Sept. 10 and for both Sidney and Shelby County residents on Sept. 17 and 24.
