Roadside survey predicts excellent Iowa pheasant hunting this fall
IOWA — A census of Iowa’s game population shows the bird hunting should be good this fall, if you’re a good enough shot to bag your limit. The Iowa DNR on Tuesday reported the results of their annual August roadside survey and the news is good for hunters: if you had good hunting last fall […]
Iowa DNR Expects Strong Pheasant Season
(Undated) -- Pheasant hunters could be in for another strong hunting season his fall. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources annual August roadside survey found the pheasant population is nearly the same as it was in 2021, when hunters harvested the highest number of roosters in more than a decade.
Iowa Department of National Resources removing carp from Virgin Lake
The water level in Virgin Lake is set to be lowered to improve water quality and restore a quality habitat for fish and wildlife.
When To See The Best Fall Leaves In Eastern Iowa
As August comes to an end and school starts, people are getting more and more excited for fall, or as some call it “spooky season”. Each year thousands of Iowans and visitors go out of their way to travel the countryside to see all the different colors of fall.
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
Poor Iowa Corn Crop Could Mean More Food Inflation
No pressure, Iowa. The future of prices we pay for certain products at the grocery store might just depend on the quality of our corn harvest this fall. And according to officials on a tour of Iowa cornfields, the results are not great. A national crop tour looked at cornfields...
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.
First Iowa Wave Song Chosen By A Kid Captain Is Beyond Fitting
Back in April, it was announced that "Wave on Wave' by Pat Green would no longer be the song accompanying the amazing tradition that started five years ago at Kinnick Stadium. At the end of the first quarter of each home game, all in attendance stop for a moment and "wave". Green's song seemed perfect but for whatever reason, a vote began, asking for suggestions for a replacement.
Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Iowa crops still struggling after long summer drought
IOWA — Heavy rains have returned to Iowa in recent weeks, but the overdue rainfall is not bring better news in the weekly crop progress reports. This week’s update from the USDA shows that soil moisture is improving but crop condition is not. According to the USDA, 66% of Iowa’s corn plants and 63% of […]
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
Drought may be part of Iowa’s drought problem
Monsoon isn’t a term we hear often in Iowa, but that may be what’s at least partly responsible for our prolonged drought conditions. Heavy rain in the southwestern U.S. can draw moisture away from the Northern Plains. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the National Weather Service Central Region, says that pattern has been spinning away for the past several weeks.
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
