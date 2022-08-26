Lawrenceburg, IN — In 2020, 52.9 million people aged 18 or older (21% of adults) had a mental illness during the year, according to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual survey released by the U. S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). For the same timeframe, 40.3 million people aged 12 or older had a substance use disorder, and 17 million adults aged 18 or older had both a substance use disorder and a mental illness.

LAWRENCEBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO