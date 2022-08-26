ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WRBI Radio

"Every Person. Every Family. Every Community" theme of National Recovery Month

Lawrenceburg, IN — In 2020, 52.9 million people aged 18 or older (21% of adults) had a mental illness during the year, according to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual survey released by the U. S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). For the same timeframe, 40.3 million people aged 12 or older had a substance use disorder, and 17 million adults aged 18 or older had both a substance use disorder and a mental illness.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Indiana DNR stocks Brookville Lake with striped bass

— The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed its annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings around the state. Brookville Lake in Franklin and Union counties was stocked with 15,274 striped bass. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1 1/2 inches in length, and should reach...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

No one injured in school bus fire

–No one was hurt when a spare bus owned by the Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation caught fire Monday afternoon near a St. Leon gas station and convenience store. School officials say there were no students on the bus, and the driver safely evacuated and was able to call first responders. A...
SAINT LEON, IN

