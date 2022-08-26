Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to minimize fuel supply disruption after fire
Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday signed Executive Order 22-13, suspending certain regulations in order to minimize the disruption of adequate fuel supply to Hoosiers and motorists in surrounding states after an electrical fire at the BP Whiting refinery on August 24, which caused it to shut down production.
WRBI Radio
“Every Person. Every Family. Every Community” theme of National Recovery Month
Lawrenceburg, IN — In 2020, 52.9 million people aged 18 or older (21% of adults) had a mental illness during the year, according to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual survey released by the U. S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). For the same timeframe, 40.3 million people aged 12 or older had a substance use disorder, and 17 million adults aged 18 or older had both a substance use disorder and a mental illness.
WRBI Radio
Indiana DNR stocks Brookville Lake with striped bass
— The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed its annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings around the state. Brookville Lake in Franklin and Union counties was stocked with 15,274 striped bass. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1 1/2 inches in length, and should reach...
WRBI Radio
No one injured in school bus fire
–No one was hurt when a spare bus owned by the Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation caught fire Monday afternoon near a St. Leon gas station and convenience store. School officials say there were no students on the bus, and the driver safely evacuated and was able to call first responders. A...
