Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
Wichita police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left man, 34, dead
The man’s body was found near Funston and Grove.
Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
Wichita police say red car was involved in fatal hit-and-run
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking the public to help solve a fatal hit-and-run case that happened on Aug. 21. Police have released photos of a red car that they say is connected to the crime. Police found the body of Cory Addis, 34, in an alleyway near Funston and Grove […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for fatal double shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 27-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for shooting two people, one fatally, during a drug “trip” before turning the gun on himself. De’Adrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months in prison and 36 months of post...
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Wichita man charged in death of son
A Wichita man has been arrested in the death of young son. Devin Saucedo, 28, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended or canceled license.
KAKE TV
'A tragedy like this is difficult for us': Friends remember Marlyn Harvey who died Sunday
Andover Police say help from Wichita's FLOCK System (License Plate Readers) allowed them to quickly take a suspect off the street in a death investigation. Sometime after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call from a relative that there was an assault at a home in Andover. An 81-year-old woman died. Police also learned the victim's car was missing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Andover police identify woman, suspect in weekend homicide
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department has identified a woman killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover. The alleged suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover. At around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Andover police, along with Butler County EMS and Andover Fire & Rescue, responded to […]
KAKE TV
Woman killed in shooting near Augusta, suspect arrested
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday. Deputies responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting in 7900 block of SW 163rd Road, which is south of Augusta. Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a person called 911 to report a family member had contacted them saying they'd been shot by someone in the home.
Woman shot and killed near Augusta
A woman was killed in a shooting near Augusta over the weekend.
Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for suspect after killing at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the city of Derby, according to a statement from the city. Officers located several witnesses to...
Police need your help identifying person who damaged air units
The person or persons are suspected of damaging two separate air units in the 1000 block of N. Market. The crimes happened sometime between July 5 and July 9.
KAKE TV
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Derby over the weekend. Sedgwick County Jail records show Demarc Maurice Burgess was booked Monday night for intentional second-degree murder. He was arrested at 229 North Baltimore, the address of the Derby police station.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect caught Sunday afternoon
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday. “We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan. Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
KAKE TV
Wichita police make 11 DUI arrests on 'Saturation Saturday'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the department's traffic unit arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence during Saturday's statewide DUI enforcement. Dubbed "Saturation Saturday," law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happened to coincide with the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign.
Relative just out of jail allegedly killed 81-year-old Kan. woman
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have a suspect in custody. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, a family in Andover called police to request a welfare check on an 81-year-old woman at an apartment in Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Police discovered the woman...
KWCH.com
Gun found at Wichita Heights HS, student taken into custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second consecutive day, Wichita Public Schools confirmed a high school student being found in possession of a gun and taken into custody. The day after a tip at Wichita West High School led to the discovery of a student with a gun, there was a similar situation Tuesday at Wichita Heights High School.
Comments / 0