Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
Report Card: Northwestern Wildcats 31, Huskers 28
Like television meteorologist Phil Connors, Scott Frost has tried all sorts of things to break his never-ending nightmare of repeating close losses. Fire half the staff, hire a new offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, change quarterbacks. Hit reset, new momentum, a fresh start, right?. It’s 6 am on Groundhog...
Nebrasketball: Top Three Incoming Players for 2022-23
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will once again have a roster with lots of turnover heading into the 2022-23 season. Overall, seven new faces join the squad on scholarship from last season’s roster. As the season quickly approaches, your dedicated Nebrasketball writers will begin the preseason coverage and today more or less kicks that off with highlighting the top-three incoming players in the class.
