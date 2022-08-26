Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
Severe thunderstorms to usher in fall-like conditions ahead of Labor Day
Mother Nature has given little relief from the summery conditions for those in the Northeast this month. But now, forecasters say that a noticeable change to the weather could be on the way before the final weekend of summer. The final weekend of August is expected to keep the typical...
Storms from Ohio Valley are expected to bring severe thunderstorms and possible flooding to the Northeast as an end to 'flash drought' nears
A storm system from Ohio Valley on Sunday is expected to bring severe weather to the East Coast next week, possibly flooding certain parts of the Northeast with heavy rain after a summer of drought. The region is currently experiencing the realms of a drastic drought, similar to other areas...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday p.m. thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert late this afternoon into this evening for a couple of strong thunderstorms N&W. Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of thunderstorms, but mainly late in the day and N&W. A couple of these storms will be strong and capable of producing downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts. The showers/thunderstorms will weaken and push through the city this evening into the early overnight hours with clearing thereafter. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will remain pleasant with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
Washington Examiner
Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
natureworldnews.com
Floods, Tornadoes Expected as Severe Storms Expected to Sweep Through Central States
The central U.S. will experience more severe storms. This past weekend, severe storms hit the Midwest, causing floods, wind damage, and even tornadoes. According to forecasters, Monday may be even busier. Extreme Weather Forecast. Much of the north-central United States had to enjoy calm weather before this weekend, escaping the...
Travel Alert August 2022: Severe Weather to Affect the Northeastern United States
If the northeastern United States is in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest weather system which has been bringing strong thunderstorms to the affected areas.
Urgent warning for Aussies to prepare for freezing cold weather as heavy snowfall, wild winds and thunderstorms are set to lash the east coast
A strong cold front is sweeping through Australia this week bringing freezing weather, gusty winds, isolated storms, heavy showers and even snowfall in some parts. Aussies in South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania will face chilly temperatures on Monday before the cold front moves northeast towards New South Wales and the ACT.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather and Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in the Southwestern United States Causing Massive Flight Delays
Flash floods in the American southwest have closed parts of national parks, including Moab and Zion, stopped highways in Colorado, swamped cars in Texas, and trapped visitors in a New Mexico cave in recent days. A young woman is still missing after being swept away while hiking in Zion National...
natureworldnews.com
Thousands Left Without Power as Severe Storm Ravages Midwest
As heavy storms move through the Midwest, hundreds of people are without electricity. Volatile storms formed as colder air collided with hot, humid air, causing severe downpours and widespread outages throughout the Midwest. Extreme Weather. Until Monday night, severe thunderstorms raged over parts of the Midwest and Plains when much...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Resulted In A Tornado Warning Yesterday & More Storms Are On Their Way
Ontario's weather got off to a turbulent start this week after Monday's forecast brought tornado warnings and 100 km/h winds to several regions. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be in for more of the same on Tuesday, with a severe storm threat already looming over eastern parts of the province.
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 17:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND, SOUTHERN BOONE, EASTERN GALLATIN, NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND SOUTHERN KENTON COUNTIES At 558 PM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Walton, Crittenden, Patriot, Glencoe, Ryle, Munk, US Routes 42 and 127 at State Route 562, Verona, Elliston, Napoleon, Beaverlick, Big Bone Lick, Steele Bottom and Egypt Bottom. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
