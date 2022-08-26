ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday p.m. thunderstorms

Alert: Yellow Alert late this afternoon into this evening for a couple of strong thunderstorms N&W. Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of thunderstorms, but mainly late in the day and N&W. A couple of these storms will be strong and capable of producing downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts. The showers/thunderstorms will weaken and push through the city this evening into the early overnight hours with clearing thereafter. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will remain pleasant with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible

Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
Washington Examiner

Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Urgent warning for Aussies to prepare for freezing cold weather as heavy snowfall, wild winds and thunderstorms are set to lash the east coast

A strong cold front is sweeping through Australia this week bringing freezing weather, gusty winds, isolated storms, heavy showers and even snowfall in some parts. Aussies in South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania will face chilly temperatures on Monday before the cold front moves northeast towards New South Wales and the ACT.
natureworldnews.com

Thousands Left Without Power as Severe Storm Ravages Midwest

As heavy storms move through the Midwest, hundreds of people are without electricity. Volatile storms formed as colder air collided with hot, humid air, causing severe downpours and widespread outages throughout the Midwest. Extreme Weather. Until Monday night, severe thunderstorms raged over parts of the Midwest and Plains when much...
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-29 17:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND, SOUTHERN BOONE, EASTERN GALLATIN, NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND SOUTHERN KENTON COUNTIES At 558 PM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Walton, Crittenden, Patriot, Glencoe, Ryle, Munk, US Routes 42 and 127 at State Route 562, Verona, Elliston, Napoleon, Beaverlick, Big Bone Lick, Steele Bottom and Egypt Bottom. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN

