Related
Muse’s ‘Will Of The People’ Set to Become First U.K. No. 1 Using NFT Tech
Muse is almost certain to scoop the U.K. chart title with Will Of The People (via Warner Recordings) — and create a slice of history in the process. Will Of The People should become the territory’s first-ever leader using NFT technology. The British alternative rock trio’s ninth studio set was released with a limited-edition “Digital Pressing,” a pioneering standalone format created through a partnership between Warner Music U.K. and eco-friendly NFT specialist marketplace Serenade. The chart-eligible digital release was designed by Serenade to “cater for a superfan’s appetite for scarcity, exclusive content and community recognition,” reads a statement from the Australia-headquartered company. Founder Max...
Hopes are High for Record-Breaking BE:FIRST as They Release Their First Album ‘BE:1’
2022 has breathed new life and vigor into the music business, both in Japan and overseas. It might even be safe to say that it’s racing faster than ever. New platforms for listening to music, such as on-demand streaming, TikTok and YouTube, are even more popular than they were before the pandemic. In the Japanese music industry, there has been a stream of digital hits on different platforms, created using a wide range of methods. This approach has become mainstream, and it feels like it’s become a fixture of the industry. Digital hits aren’t the only successes. The world is also buzzing...
Hot 100 First-Timers: Rosa Linn’s ‘Snap’ Debuts Following Eurovision Breakthrough
Armenian singer-songwriter and 2022 Eurovision Song Contest contestant Rosa Linn scores her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 3) with her single “Snap.” The song — Linn’s first appearance on any Billboard chart — was released on Nvak/Columbia Records, and debuts at No. 97 with 4.9 million U.S. streams (up 13%), 2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 52%) and 1,000 downloads sold (up 63%) in the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also pushes 16-15 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, 22-20 on the Billboard Global 200 and 33-29 on Adult Alternative Airplay...
LF System’s ‘Afraid To Feel’ Keeps Rolling Atop U.K. Chart
It’s official: LF System’s summer hit “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records) has the U.K.’s longest unbroken run at No. 1 this year. The disco-pounder clocks eight-straight weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, eclipsing the seven-week reign of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the beginning of 2022. “Afraid To Feel” is the market’s most-streamed track with another 4.6 million spins, and it extends its lead as the longest-running dance No. 1 of the decade, the OCC reports. Holding at No. 2 is DJ Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s ”B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Rosebud) while OneRepublic’s...
‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’: How to Stream the Celebrity Competition Show on Sling TV
This post is sponsored content. Food and fun! Guy Fieri is putting a culinary twist on game night, where celebrities will face off for a chance to win money for charity. Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, premiering Wednesday (Aug. 31) on Food Network, will feature a star-studded mixture of musicians, actors, comedians, sports reporters and Olympians, along with other familiar faces. And if you don’t have cable, Sling TV is making sure that you can watch the show — without spending a fortune. The celebrity guest list for Guy’s Ultimate Game Night will include Poison frontman Bret Michaels, Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson, Vivica...
Sony Music Sues Triller Over Licensing Fees
Sony Music rips Triller's "brazen contempt" for intellectual property rights, while the social video app says the label "grossly mischaracterizes" their relationship and is acting like a bully. On the heels of an announcement that Triller has raised more than $300 million in funding since its 2019 launch and recently...
Ticketmaster Doubles Down on NFTs in Effort to Boost ‘IRL Experiences’ at Events
Despite a cooling crypto market, Ticketmaster is going all in on NFTs. The world’s largest ticketing website will extend its NFT offering in partnership with blockchain platform Flow, allowing event goers to unlock unique experiences before, during and after major events. Ticketmaster has already issued more than 5 million...
Steps Beats Aitch, Madonna to U.K. Chart Throne
Steps has beaten Aitch and the Queen of Pop to snag the U.K. chart crown — and claim a record — with The Platinum Collection (via Sony Music CG). The British five-piece pop band earns its first leader on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 11 years, and fourth overall, with a compilation that celebrates a 25-year career which spawned 16 top 40 hits, including No. 1s with “Heartbeat/Tragedy” and “Stomp.” With their latest chart feat, the singers — Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins — set a record. They’re the first British, mixed-gender group to...
Here’s When Camilo’s New Album ‘De Adentro Pa’ Afuera’ Is Coming
Just 12 days after releasing the highly anticipated “Alaska” in collaboration with Grupo Firme, Camilo revealed the release date of his forthcoming album De Adentro Pa’ Afuera. The official announcement was made on Good Morning America on Tuesday (Aug. 30). Set for a Sept. 6 release under Sony Music Latin and Hecho a Mano, the album marks his third studio album following his debut Por Primera Vez (2020) and Mis Manos (2021), each of which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. The Colombian singer-songwriter said in a press statement that the album — whose title loosely translates...
Bad Bunny Logs Fifth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Bad Bunny returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 3), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fifth total week, thanks to the continued success of his latest LP, Un Verano Sin Ti. The album spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 equivalent album units earned in Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate – and ties the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks tallied atop the chart this year. The last album to spend more weeks at No. 1 was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double...
J Balvin & Ryan Castro Bring Reggaeton Collab ‘Nivel De Perreo’ to 2022 VMAs
Following BLACKPINK‘s debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, J Balvin and Ryan Castro immediately took center stage for their televised premiere of “Nivel de Perreo.” Honoring the music award’s most diverse lineup yet, the two Colombian acts from Medellin brought their latest reggaeton collaboration to the masses with a live performance. On stage, Balvin rocked an all-zebra-print pants and a coat that matched his animal print hairdo, and Castro rocked black wide-leg slacks and a fuzzy red sweater. The two were joined on stage by a group of robot-like dancers while a large 3D robot doll flaunted her best perreo...
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart for Second Week
BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 3), powered by Twitter, following its first full week of release. The track became the first to debut at the summit a week earlier ahead of its official Aug. 19 release. As previously reported, “Pink Venom” blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts with the biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since June 2021. Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, BTS’ 2020 smash “Dynamite” re-enters at No. 2, a new high (dating to the chart’s October 2021...
Michael Stipe’s ‘Future If Future’ to be First Commercially Available Bioplastic 12″
As the Earth continues to heat up, the last thing you want to do is fret that your latest vinyl purchase might be making things even worse. Luckily, former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe has a solution that just might make your summer. On Friday (Sept. 2), Stipe will drop his jittering Brian Eno-produced single, “Future If Future,” billed as the world’s first commercially available Bioplastic 12″. The flipside of the solo song from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will feature a gentle ballad from artist/singer Beatie Wolfe, “Oh My Heart,” as part of a wider-ranging Bandcamp project in conjunction...
How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Online for Free
After competing for Clayton Echard in season 26 of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are back on the journey to find love — and the season is winding down. The former contestants star in the newest season of The Bachelorette, with 32 men attempting to win their hearts on season 19, which premiered July 11. Monday’s (Aug. 29) episode will continue hometown visits and include the “Men Tell All” special. Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer returns to host The Bachelorette. Windey and Recchia were the final two contestants in last season of The Bachelor, though Echard decided to leave alone —...
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts
BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” bounds onto both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts at No. 1, boasting the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the surveys began in September 2020. The song is the South Korean pop superstars’ first No. 1 on the Global 200, besting the No. 2-peaking “Lovesick Girls,” and their second leader on Global Excl. U.S., after “Lovesick Girls” launched atop the list in October 2020. Meanwhile, with the coronation of “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK becomes the first act to top the Global 200 and include a member that has led the list solo; the quartet’s Rosé...
Billboard China Announces Partnership With Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Billboard announced on Wednesday (Aug. 31) that the company has partnered with Tencent Music Entertainment Group to develop its new Billboard China brand. As the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, Tencent will work with Billboard to launch the “Chinese Music Gravity Project,” a pioneering initiative that will shine a spotlight on Chinese music artists through a series of engaging content collaborations and other features. By enlisting TME, Billboard will also share its global content — authoritative charts, expert recommendations, music news coverage and more — across the platform’s many channels, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and...
