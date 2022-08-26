The sun is shining on Sunlight Development as it picked up an Astoria, Queens, site for $25 million to build a condominium, Commercial Observer has learned. Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc. sold the two-story warehouse at 30-55 Vernon Boulevard to Sunlight on Aug. 25, said RIPCO Real Estate’s Andreas Efthymiou, who brokered the deal for the seller with Stephen Preuss, Kevin Schmitz and Kevin Louie. The deal triples Pioneer and Vernon-Sutton’s $8.2 million investment in the property since it bought the site in 2013, according to public records.

