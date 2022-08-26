Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Vanbarton Secures $273M Loan for Office-to-Resi Conversion of 160 Water Street
The market may be choppier than the Irish Sea, but substantial deals keep closing. Vanbarton Group has landed $272.5 million in construction financing for 160 Water Street to transform the Financial District office building into a multifamily property, Commercial Observer has learned. Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners provided the loan,...
Commercial Observer
Free People to Pay $13M in Skipped Rent for Manhattan Storefront
Free People isn’t so free of debt. The women’s clothing retailer, part of Urban Outfitters, will have to pay $13 million in skipped rent for its four-year stay in Delshah Capital’s 58-60 Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District, a judge ruled Tuesday. It took three law firms...
Commercial Observer
Blima Ehrentreu Leans On Design to Foster Change in CRE
The New York Build Expo recently tapped Blima Ehrentreu, CEO of The Designers Group (TDG), as a women in construction ambassador — for the third time. The move underscores her reputation for promoting diversity in a field that men have traditionally led. Since Ehrentreu founded TDG in 2009, the...
Commercial Observer
Sunlight Development Nabs Astoria Site for $25M to Build Condo
The sun is shining on Sunlight Development as it picked up an Astoria, Queens, site for $25 million to build a condominium, Commercial Observer has learned. Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc. sold the two-story warehouse at 30-55 Vernon Boulevard to Sunlight on Aug. 25, said RIPCO Real Estate’s Andreas Efthymiou, who brokered the deal for the seller with Stephen Preuss, Kevin Schmitz and Kevin Louie. The deal triples Pioneer and Vernon-Sutton’s $8.2 million investment in the property since it bought the site in 2013, according to public records.
Commercial Observer
Goose Property Management Takes Brooklyn Development Site for $25M
Goose Property Management has flown the coop, with a $25 million deal for a Downtown Brooklyn development site in hand (or under wing). The Brooklyn-based property manager plans to demolish two mixed-use buildings at 358-376 Livingston Street and 60 Flatbush Avenue, property it nabbed for $25 million on Friday from an entity tied to Samuel Jemal’s Jemstone Group, Commercial Observer has learned.
Commercial Observer
McNally Jackson Plans Rockefeller Center Store
McNally Jackson is heading to Rockefeller Center. The local independent bookstore chain inked a deal for 7,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 1 Rockefeller Plaza, according to the landlord. The store, which will be McNally’s fifth outpost in New York City, is set to open this winter. It will...
