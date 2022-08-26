Read full article on original website
Medina school board resumes redistricting talks
MEDINA, Ohio -- A restructuring of Medina City School District attendance areas is back on the table after a pause in discussions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Aaron Sable spoke to the school board and community about redistricting plans and facility needs at the Aug. 22 Board of Education meeting.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As the Shaker Heights City School District looks for space of its own to house its Innovation Center for Personalized Learning and Family Engagement, City Council extended the current lease in the Stephanie Tubbs Jones (STJ) Community Building for another year. The original five-year lease at...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Urban Swim CLE Heights celebrated a “hugely successful” inaugural season in late August with an ice cream party at Cumberland Park. With participation from more than 300 students coming from 160 families, Mayor Kahlil Seren said the city has changed how it approaches its learn-to-swim and drowning-prevention programs.
PARMA, Ohio -- The Ohio Education Association recently reported that compared to 2019, Buckeye State school districts are starting this year with 17,000 fewer people working in K-12 education. One of the most glaring statistics is the drop in the number of school bus drivers. Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles...
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A month after unveiling its e-scooter share pilot program, Lakewood officials are happy with the community response. “The pilot is going well from our standpoint,” Lakewood City Planner Dave Baas said. “Just based on the feedback we’ve received from the community, and we have been doing check-ins with the vendors every two weeks, we’ve seen complaints have gone down significantly while the usage of scooters has shown growth.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Patient revenue has continued to increase this year at the Cleveland Clinic but not enough to keep up with faster growing wages and other costs. The result: net operating income is down sharply, financial documents released Monday showed. The Clinic reported $91.4 million in operating income...
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I may never make it to the Olympics, but I can certainly check out the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games, coming to Cleveland in 2024. We’re talking about 7,500 athletes age 30 and older, competing in 30 sports, including track and field, tennis, basketball, pickleball and cycling.
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Churches are an important part of any community. The Rocky River Historical Society recognizes that and is offering the faith communities in the city an opportunity to present information about themselves during a special program at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Beach School Auditorium, 1101 Morewood Parkway, Rocky River. Enter off Detroit Road. The auditorium is handicap accessible.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Tons of sediment, a considerable degree of slope and a very impressive tree canopy are some of the features that have caught the eye of pre-design consultants working on the Doan Brook restoration. “One of the biggest challenges ahead of us will be figuring out a...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a lower-court ruling that Oberlin College must pay $36 million to a nearby bakery that sued after the school and an administrator joined students in accusing the business’ owners of racism. Without comment, the high court voted 4-3...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Whoa! Dough, The Last Page and Flour restaurants, Lock 15 Brewing and Royal Docks Brewing Co. all make our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Whoa! Dough lands on American Airlines flights. Whoa! Dough is a Northeast Ohio-based company whose creator, Todd Goldstein, sought...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland unveiled $102.5 million in new, COVID-19 stimulus funding Monday, with nearly half of that going to “housing for all.”. The proposed housing policies include $35 million to incentivize public/private housing, $10 million in home repair funds and $5 million for a revolving loan pool for small and minority contractors to build in underserved neighborhoods.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Inspiration comes from many places. Take, for instance, Lakewood resident David Owen Michaels who a dozen years ago came away from a visit to The Henry Ford Museum in Detroit with a zygote of an idea for a musical theater production. It turned out that seeing the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There will be plenty of singing, dancing and eating in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood this weekend as the Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival returns to the George Varouh Cretan Club of Cleveland, 3853 W. 168th St. in Cleveland. The festival runs from 3 to 11 p.m....
Cuyahoga County officials’ level of disdain toward public concerns about a new county jail -- demonstrated most recently by the complete no-show of public elected officials at a community meeting last Thursday -- is astounding. Equally troubling have been Cuyahoga County Council’s whiffs, essentially allowing outgoing County Executive Armond Budish to ride roughshod over the public’s interests as he seeks to lock in a toxic jail site and expensive consultant contracts for up to a year after he leaves office.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has approved a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for a new Bank of America -- now under construction -- and a medical office near the southeast corner of Royalton and State roads. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve talked about how the work-from-home trend could hurt Cleveland, missing out on income taxes of employees who never step into their offices. But how is the work-from-home trend affecting suburban...
