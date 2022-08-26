ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Medina school board resumes redistricting talks

MEDINA, Ohio -- A restructuring of Medina City School District attendance areas is back on the table after a pause in discussions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Aaron Sable spoke to the school board and community about redistricting plans and facility needs at the Aug. 22 Board of Education meeting.
MEDINA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Berea, OH
Education
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood boasts successful new e-scooter share pilot program, reminds riders with safety tips

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A month after unveiling its e-scooter share pilot program, Lakewood officials are happy with the community response. “The pilot is going well from our standpoint,” Lakewood City Planner Dave Baas said. “Just based on the feedback we’ve received from the community, and we have been doing check-ins with the vendors every two weeks, we’ve seen complaints have gone down significantly while the usage of scooters has shown growth.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland to host its largest international event ever, Pan-Am Masters Games: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I may never make it to the Olympics, but I can certainly check out the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games, coming to Cleveland in 2024. We’re talking about 7,500 athletes age 30 and older, competing in 30 sports, including track and field, tennis, basketball, pickleball and cycling.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Student#Nursing Skills#Medical Students#Bwu
Cleveland.com

Rocky River Historical Society invites community’s churches to share their stories: West Shore Chatter

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Churches are an important part of any community. The Rocky River Historical Society recognizes that and is offering the faith communities in the city an opportunity to present information about themselves during a special program at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Beach School Auditorium, 1101 Morewood Parkway, Rocky River. Enter off Detroit Road. The auditorium is handicap accessible.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb proposes spending $50 million on ‘housing for all’ in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland unveiled $102.5 million in new, COVID-19 stimulus funding Monday, with nearly half of that going to “housing for all.”. The proposed housing policies include $35 million to incentivize public/private housing, $10 million in home repair funds and $5 million for a revolving loan pool for small and minority contractors to build in underserved neighborhoods.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Instead of rush to lock in toxic jail site and consultants, why not site new jail and Cleveland police HQ together? Editorial

Cuyahoga County officials’ level of disdain toward public concerns about a new county jail -- demonstrated most recently by the complete no-show of public elected officials at a community meeting last Thursday -- is astounding. Equally troubling have been Cuyahoga County Council’s whiffs, essentially allowing outgoing County Executive Armond Budish to ride roughshod over the public’s interests as he seeks to lock in a toxic jail site and expensive consultant contracts for up to a year after he leaves office.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy