LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A month after unveiling its e-scooter share pilot program, Lakewood officials are happy with the community response. “The pilot is going well from our standpoint,” Lakewood City Planner Dave Baas said. “Just based on the feedback we’ve received from the community, and we have been doing check-ins with the vendors every two weeks, we’ve seen complaints have gone down significantly while the usage of scooters has shown growth.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO