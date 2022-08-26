Dayton's only abortion clinic plans to close in mid-September unless laws banning most abortions in Ohio and Indiana are put on hold. A spokesperson for the Women's Medical Center, which operates a clinic in Dayton and another in Indianapolis, says about 90% of the women who have sought abortions at the Dayton clinic since Roe v. Wade was overturned in late June have not been able to get those procedures because of Ohio's new abortion ban.

DAYTON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO