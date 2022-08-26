ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Cincinnati's 911 center is implementing new call-taking protocols

The first of two new protocol systems for call-takers at Cincinnati's 911 center are now in place. You may think call-takers have a script they follow or a standard set of questions, but, until now, that was only the case for medical emergency calls. This nationally based program helps 911...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Dayton-area abortion clinic says Ohio's six-week ban will force it to close soon

Dayton's only abortion clinic plans to close in mid-September unless laws banning most abortions in Ohio and Indiana are put on hold. A spokesperson for the Women's Medical Center, which operates a clinic in Dayton and another in Indianapolis, says about 90% of the women who have sought abortions at the Dayton clinic since Roe v. Wade was overturned in late June have not been able to get those procedures because of Ohio's new abortion ban.
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

A Greater Cincinnati program to aid domestic violence survivors is expanding

Domestic violence has gotten worse during the pandemic. But a local rapid response team for survivors and their children is expanding to meet the growing need. The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team provides 24/7, trauma-focused, on-call response to domestic violence situations in Cincinnati and some surrounding areas. The program has...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook

Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Correcting Latinx disparities before the next health emergency

A recently released survey from 2020 is teaching Greater Cincinnati healthcare workers a lot about the struggles the Hispanic population faced during the pandemic. COVID magnified insecurities in food, jobs, housing, and immigration, and that affected the way the Latinx community was able to isolate and be treated for the virus.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Police officer fired for using N-word on duty

A Cincinnati Police officer caught using a racial slur on duty earlier this year has been fired. CPD announced last month an internal investigation had taken place after Officer Rose Valentino was heard on body-camera video using the N-word. Her police powers were suspended during the investigation. Interim Police Chief...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies

CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Is Biden's student loan forgiveness plan too much? Not enough? Local experts provide analysis

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a debt relief program for borrowers with federal student loans. Under the plan, millions of eligible borrowers would see $10,000 wiped from their loan ledgers. Some who received Pell Grants will see $20,000 forgiven. Plus, the Biden plan extends the current repayment moratorium until 2023 and changes how much many will have to repay when that moratorium expires.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

