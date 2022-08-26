Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's 911 center is implementing new call-taking protocols
The first of two new protocol systems for call-takers at Cincinnati's 911 center are now in place. You may think call-takers have a script they follow or a standard set of questions, but, until now, that was only the case for medical emergency calls. This nationally based program helps 911...
wvxu.org
Dayton-area abortion clinic says Ohio's six-week ban will force it to close soon
Dayton's only abortion clinic plans to close in mid-September unless laws banning most abortions in Ohio and Indiana are put on hold. A spokesperson for the Women's Medical Center, which operates a clinic in Dayton and another in Indianapolis, says about 90% of the women who have sought abortions at the Dayton clinic since Roe v. Wade was overturned in late June have not been able to get those procedures because of Ohio's new abortion ban.
wvxu.org
A Greater Cincinnati program to aid domestic violence survivors is expanding
Domestic violence has gotten worse during the pandemic. But a local rapid response team for survivors and their children is expanding to meet the growing need. The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team provides 24/7, trauma-focused, on-call response to domestic violence situations in Cincinnati and some surrounding areas. The program has...
wvxu.org
Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook
Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
wvxu.org
New research explores barriers to COVID treatments among Greater Cincinnati Latinx communities
In the more than two years the COVID-19 pandemic has been grinding on, researchers have made great strides in methods to prevent and treat the virus. But not everyone has equal access to those measures. Greater Cincinnati's Latinx communities, for example, have sometimes struggled to take advantage of treatment options.
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood
In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
wvxu.org
Correcting Latinx disparities before the next health emergency
A recently released survey from 2020 is teaching Greater Cincinnati healthcare workers a lot about the struggles the Hispanic population faced during the pandemic. COVID magnified insecurities in food, jobs, housing, and immigration, and that affected the way the Latinx community was able to isolate and be treated for the virus.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Police officer fired for using N-word on duty
A Cincinnati Police officer caught using a racial slur on duty earlier this year has been fired. CPD announced last month an internal investigation had taken place after Officer Rose Valentino was heard on body-camera video using the N-word. Her police powers were suspended during the investigation. Interim Police Chief...
WKRC
2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
wvxu.org
Turfway Park reopens with new facilities, gaming after multi-million dollar renovation
Turfway reopens Thursday as the renovated Turfway Park Racing & Gaming. The horse racing facility in Florence recently underwent a $180 million facelift. Horse racing is slated to return Nov. 30. The gaming facility offers Vegas-style historical racing machines along with other gaming machines. Horse racing is updated, too. The...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in locating teenager who left home for 'unknown reasons'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who left her family for unknown reasons. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
wvxu.org
Is Biden's student loan forgiveness plan too much? Not enough? Local experts provide analysis
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a debt relief program for borrowers with federal student loans. Under the plan, millions of eligible borrowers would see $10,000 wiped from their loan ledgers. Some who received Pell Grants will see $20,000 forgiven. Plus, the Biden plan extends the current repayment moratorium until 2023 and changes how much many will have to repay when that moratorium expires.
Alert issued for new dangerous drug mix called 'Tranq Dope' in the Tri-State
'Tranq Dope' is a narcotics mixture involving the tranquilizer Xylazine, a sedative veterinarians use on animals.
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
Fox 19
Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
Fox 19
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
