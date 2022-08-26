Read full article on original website
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of baby monitors and PS5 controllers from a Target store in Port St. Lucie. The crime happened in the afternoon of Aug. 17 at the store on SW Village Parkway. The thief spent less than 10 minutes inside the store.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a man that stole over $3,300 worth of electronics from Sam's Club. Investigators say the man shown in the photo walked into Sam's Club at US Highway 1 around 7:30 p.m. on August 23. Once inside,...
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man who tried to damage and steal vehicles from a local dealership. The unknown man was spotted on Aug. 17 at 6:20 a.m. at Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach in the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard and Church Street just west of the I95 in West Palm Beach.
On police bodycam video, 19-year old Dylan Morgan can be heard telling the officer that he's "scared of cops" before refusing to get out of the vehicle and instead hitting the gas.
An active member of the military is in custody after crashing into a Port St. Lucie yard while wearing tactical gear and having an assortment of weapons in his possession.
A Florida man was shot and killed by his longtime friend after the friend forgot his gun was loaded and thought he was "dry-firing" when he shot the victim.
A Port St. Lucie police officer suffered minor injuries when he pulled over a man accused of having drugs.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Six weeks after a doctor was murdered on the streets of Port St. Lucie, his friends and family are pleading with the community to step forward to help catch his killer. On July 13, Dr. Roberto Peigne was helping his wife deliver food near...
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who attempted to steal and damage cars at a local dealership.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he pointed a black 9 mm pistol at another motorist during a road rage incident. Charles George Hooker, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault. Hooker was released Saturday from the Indian River County Jail on $5,000 bond.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are crediting the victim of a road rage shooting with helping them find the suspect’s car, saying that she followed the gunman for 15 miles before pulling over. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal altercation with people in...
STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
One man has died after an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Jeremy Scott Little, 42, of New York; Status: Held on $5,000 bond; Charge(s): unlawful sex with person 16 or 17 years of age. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday, accused of dragging a police officer to the ground with his car in a school parking lot. Kyre’e Johnson, 25, was arrested near Palm Bay Magnet High School in Melbourne. A Melbourne police officer who was working off-duty to escort...
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida) — A double shooting in West Palm Beach leaves one teen dead and another wounded. West Palm Beach Police received a 911 call Friday at around 10 p.m., alerting them to gunfire in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. Authorities said the responding officers found...
Seemingly Unprecedented. 58 Counts Of Possessing Drug Paraphernalia. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach resident Leonora Bornn is facing 58 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of cocaine possession, and one count of heroin possession. She was arrested early Saturday morning. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Fire Rescue Units from Station 3 responded to a call regarding a Great Dane who had been struck by a vehicle around the 100 block of Emerson Drive. According to Palm Bay Fire officials, the dog is currently in...
