Port Saint Lucie, FL

City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
veronews.com

Road rage incident involving gun leads to man’s arrest

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he pointed a black 9 mm pistol at another motorist during a road rage incident. Charles George Hooker, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault. Hooker was released Saturday from the Indian River County Jail on $5,000 bond.
VERO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside

STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
STUART, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

Lake Worth man shoots friend while messing with gun

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
LAKE WORTH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Aug. 28

Jeremy Scott Little, 42, of New York; Status: Held on $5,000 bond; Charge(s): unlawful sex with person 16 or 17 years of age. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Melbourne police officer dragged by car in high school parking lot

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday, accused of dragging a police officer to the ground with his car in a school parking lot. Kyre’e Johnson, 25, was arrested near Palm Bay Magnet High School in Melbourne. A Melbourne police officer who was working off-duty to escort...
MELBOURNE, FL
850wftl.com

One teen dead and another wounded in a West Palm Beach shooting

(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida) — A double shooting in West Palm Beach leaves one teen dead and another wounded. West Palm Beach Police received a 911 call Friday at around 10 p.m., alerting them to gunfire in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. Authorities said the responding officers found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Woman Facing 60 Drug Charges In One Arrest

Seemingly Unprecedented. 58 Counts Of Possessing Drug Paraphernalia. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach resident Leonora Bornn is facing 58 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of cocaine possession, and one count of heroin possession. She was arrested early Saturday morning. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

