Heavy rainfall, possible flooding stay on radar for San Antonio
The NWS anticipates isolated showers throughout the day that could eventually lead to minor flooding in San Antonio.
Northside San Antonio bakery Sol y Luna to close after 14 years
Its final day is this Sunday.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
New San Antonio farmer's market grows outside of Wonderland of the America's
Starting this Saturday.
San Antonio's animal care services takes in goat found roaming yard
ACS has goats, pigs and chickens. Oh, my!
Here are all the Spirit Halloween stores in San Antonio so far
Did you know Spirit started as a women's clothing store?
Over 80 new San Antonio homes for sale in Southside neighborhood
The homes come with stainless steel kitchen appliances.
New San Antonio community on the Southside provides affordable internet
The developer is providing affordable, reliable access to residents.
Viral TikTok films River Walk boat tour floating through graduation ceremony
'SA don't play about them boat rides,' the creator joked.
Former O’Connor Panther dies while helping stranded students in North Texas
Alcohol may have played part in fatal collision with S.A. grad.
San Antonio's Thomas J. Henry launches grant program for Texas schools
Texas schools have all next month to apply.
San Antonio announces schedule for 7th annual UNESCO World Heritage Festival
Five full days of cultural events.
Burger Boy to open first location outside of San Antonio this week
Special prizes will accompany the grand opening.
Lauded San Antonio coffee shop asks for help after major car accident
One of Folklores Coffee House's owners was hospitalized.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
Edgewood ISD teacher fired over 'unprofessional' behavior toward student
Immediate action was taken, the district said.
Kyle to vote on $294M bond to fix 10.3 miles of city roads
It is in the hands of the voters now.
Pearl gives San Antonio a look at its vibrant new green space
Say hello to '1100 Springs Plaza.'
Boerne's Flagstop Cafe demolished after 36 years of serving Hill Country travelers
An unexpected journey ends in Boerne.
Barton Springs closed as Austin Police investigate homicide near Zilker Park
This is the second reported homicide in two days.
