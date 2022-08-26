Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
AthlonSports.com
College Football Upset Watch for Week 1
NC State (at East Carolina) The 13th-ranked Wolfpack travel to East Carolina to open their season. There are whispers around the "Twittersphere" that NC State could be a tad overrated. Vegas might agree, as the spread is only 11.5 — a little low for a top-15 team playing an unranked Group of 5 opponent. East Carolina returns 14 starters from a team that won seven games last season. The Pirates also have the ability to shorten the game with a very good rushing attack.
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football 2022 Breakout: Travis Etienne Jr.
Tunnel vision is never a good thing in fantasy sports. It leads to target drafting while finishing with many similar-looking teams. Many drafters like diversifying their position on key players to minimize their downside. Unfortunately, I have an all-in-shove feature coming for my long hours of research. Over the past...
AthlonSports.com
10 College Football Games to Look Forward to This September
September not only signals the unofficial end of summer, it also helps usher in a new season of college football. Yes, there was a Week Zero but it only feature 11 games last Saturday compared to the 83 that will be played starting Thursday and running through Monday night. And what day is Thursday, you ask? That's right, Sept. 1.
AthlonSports.com
Ball State vs. Tennessee Football Prediction and Preview
The Tennessee Volunteers will open their 2022 season on Thursday night in Knoxville against the Ball State Cardinals out of the MAC. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Ball State's Mike Neu enters his seventh year as head coach at his alma mater. Neu led the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
West Virginia vs. Pitt Football Prediction and Preview
A full slate of Week 1 college football action includes the renewal of one of the top rivalries in the sport: the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. The two schools separated by 77 miles will meet Thursday night in Pittsburgh to write the latest chapter in the storied rivalry.
AthlonSports.com
Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Talks Super Bowl Triumph, Future with the Team, and More
Few quarterbacks ever played as well, for as long, for less postseason reward than Matthew Stafford did in his 12 years as a Detroit Lion. Fewer ever ended that frustration as quickly and dramatically as Stafford did in his first year as a Los Angeles Ram. In a one-month spree...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Teams with the Toughest September Schedules
Even though a handful of games were played this past Saturday in Week 0, September represents the first month of the college football season. And every FBS team has the same goal in mind when it comes to September — getting off to a strong start. But that's easier...
AthlonSports.com
NFC East: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2022 Season
There is definitely some intrigue in this division as the Dallas Cowboys try to hold off several contenders in an effort to defend their crown. Mike McCarthy's team has already suffered a big blow with the injury to offensive tackle Tyron Smith. That alone could close the gap. The Philadelphia Eagles made some shrewd moves in the offseason to try and get back to the playoffs while the Washington Commanders have handed the reigns of their offense over to Carson Wentz. The New York Giants also could be an intriguing team with new leadership and expecting big contributions from this year's draft class. Let's take a look at the win totals and see if there are any value plays.
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
College Football's Best QB Debuts from Week 0
Week 0 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. A handful of quarterbacks made their debut at a new location on Saturday, including Nebraska's Casey Thompson, North Carolina's Drake Maye and WKU's Austin Reed. With the influx of new starters across the nation, Athlon set out to...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next for Nebraska, Auburn and North Carolina
Hey, remember last week’s thoughtful, sober examination of Scott Frost’s Nebraska? It was a rational attempt to separate the extremes of “Nebraska’s a few plays away from a huge season in 2021!” and “This program is dead and must rot.”. Yeah, well… never mind....
Comments / 0