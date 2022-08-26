ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Bobby Portis surprises Feeding America staff, volunteers

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis on Tuesday, Aug. 30 surprised staff and volunteers at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Portis toured the 88,000-square-foot Feeding America warehouse. The organization said the visit was to say "thank you" to those helping to address hunger in the community. "One of my favorite...
Bronzeville Today: Milwaukee’s Center of Black Culture Makes a Comeback

In the Shepherd Express September magazine, veteran Black journalist Dick Carter wrote, “What really sticks in my mind after returning to my home in New York is the disappearance of the Black middle-class near North Side neighborhoods and shopping areas of my Milwaukee youth.” Carter was recalling his good times in 1950s Milwaukee’s Bronzeville. Back then, Bronzeville was fully segregated but also productive and vital to the Black culture and community. It still is. Vital to the community, but still segregated, except for a small percentage of residents who are white.
Win Tickets to Oteil & Friends at The Riverside Theater!

Two-time Grammy winning bassist Oteil Burbridge has been in the music business touring and recording for over three decades. He'll be bringing a band that features Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Eric Krasno and Johnny Kimock to the Riverside Theater for a special show on September 9, and you could win a pair of tickets from Shepherd Express! Simply use the form below to enter before Friday, September 2 to enter. Winners will be notified via email. Good luck!
Summerfest Announces 2023 Dates

While Milwaukee is just a few months removed from Summerfest 2022, concert fans can already start to mark off some dates on next summer’s calendar. On Tuesday, Summerfest announced their dates for the 2023 run of the festival, retaining the three-weekend format for June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8 of next year. The 2023 edition of Summerfest will celebrate the festival’s 55th anniversary, with a lineup expected to be finalized and released next spring, as is standard with the timeline of previous years. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headlining act announcements and general admission ticket sale information will be made available in the weeks to come.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Eat Garbage at Franks Diner Kenosha WI

If you’re looking for a delicious, filling meal, Franks Diner Kenosha is the place to go! They serve up some of the best comfort food around, and their prices are unbeatable. You can’t go wrong with any of their menu items, but their garbage plates are especially popular. It is the diner’s signature dish.
Beloved Kenosha coffee shop closing its doors after 22 years

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for a Kenosha coffee shop, and that's leaving longtime customers with a bittersweet taste. Common Grounds is closing its doors for good on Wednesday, Aug. 31. We're along the lakefront in this neighborhood known as Harbor Side, historically a...
A new beginning for Settlers Inn

CEDARBURG — A fresh new start for Settlers Inn in downtown Cedarburg is coming as it transitions into new ownership. But the restaurant at W63N657 Washington Ave. will be staying in the family. Owners Joan and Tom Dorsey recently announced that they are selling Settlers Inn to their son...
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location

More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
