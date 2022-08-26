Read full article on original website
'Listening to that inner voice': Local dentist sells practice to become artist
A very talented local artist creates art with a message. Richard, or Dr. Taylor, was a practicing dentist. TMJ4 News asked why and how he made the shift to the world of art.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate 25th anniversary with free cake
When Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries open on Thursday, the first 250 guests will get one free Confetti Bundtlet cake!
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
Bobby Portis surprises Feeding America staff, volunteers
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis on Tuesday, Aug. 30 surprised staff and volunteers at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Portis toured the 88,000-square-foot Feeding America warehouse. The organization said the visit was to say "thank you" to those helping to address hunger in the community. "One of my favorite...
Public funeral for former Archbishop of Milwaukee sparks controversy
Weakland admitted to covering up sexual abuse by priests and using $450,000 in church funds to silence a male lover.
Gender reveal on Hoan Bridge; FOX6's Suzanne Spencer's expecting a...
MILWAUKEE - It was a special weekend for FOX6's Suzanne Spencer. Suzanne and her husband, Paul, had a gender reveal for their expected child -- and they did it in a big way -- with lights on Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge. Family and friends got in on the act too!. Yes,...
Bronzeville Today: Milwaukee’s Center of Black Culture Makes a Comeback
In the Shepherd Express September magazine, veteran Black journalist Dick Carter wrote, “What really sticks in my mind after returning to my home in New York is the disappearance of the Black middle-class near North Side neighborhoods and shopping areas of my Milwaukee youth.” Carter was recalling his good times in 1950s Milwaukee’s Bronzeville. Back then, Bronzeville was fully segregated but also productive and vital to the Black culture and community. It still is. Vital to the community, but still segregated, except for a small percentage of residents who are white.
Philanthropist Isabel Bader dies at 95 in Milwaukee
Philanthropist Isabel Bader died at the age of 95 in Milwaukee on Sunday. She and her late husband Alfred Bader, founded Bader Philanthropies, Inc., a charitable foundation based in Milwaukee.
The Local: Muskego restaurant offers scratch-made food, cozy atmosphere
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Local opened in Muskego back in 2021 and their focus is comfort – complete with scratch-made food and a cozy atmosphere. Brian Kramp is in Muskego with a look at what you can expect when you stop this new local favorite.
'Deserves no honor or praise': Survivors, advocates for clergy abuse survivors protest funeral of former Milwaukee archbishop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Survivors, advocates and a former priest were among those protesting the funeral of former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland and encouraging members of the clergy to not attend the service. Weakland was the archbishop for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee from 1977 until his retirement in 2002. He...
Bad review for free meal: How 'restaurant extortion' is eating into businesses
Restaurant extortion happens when a customer writes a bad review just to get a free meal. TMJ4 News spoke to the owner of The Packing House on Layton Ave. in Milwaukee.
Win Tickets to Oteil & Friends at The Riverside Theater!
Two-time Grammy winning bassist Oteil Burbridge has been in the music business touring and recording for over three decades. He'll be bringing a band that features Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Eric Krasno and Johnny Kimock to the Riverside Theater for a special show on September 9, and you could win a pair of tickets from Shepherd Express! Simply use the form below to enter before Friday, September 2 to enter. Winners will be notified via email. Good luck!
Summerfest Announces 2023 Dates
While Milwaukee is just a few months removed from Summerfest 2022, concert fans can already start to mark off some dates on next summer’s calendar. On Tuesday, Summerfest announced their dates for the 2023 run of the festival, retaining the three-weekend format for June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8 of next year. The 2023 edition of Summerfest will celebrate the festival’s 55th anniversary, with a lineup expected to be finalized and released next spring, as is standard with the timeline of previous years. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headlining act announcements and general admission ticket sale information will be made available in the weeks to come.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Eat Garbage at Franks Diner Kenosha WI
If you’re looking for a delicious, filling meal, Franks Diner Kenosha is the place to go! They serve up some of the best comfort food around, and their prices are unbeatable. You can’t go wrong with any of their menu items, but their garbage plates are especially popular. It is the diner’s signature dish.
Beloved Kenosha coffee shop closing its doors after 22 years
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for a Kenosha coffee shop, and that's leaving longtime customers with a bittersweet taste. Common Grounds is closing its doors for good on Wednesday, Aug. 31. We're along the lakefront in this neighborhood known as Harbor Side, historically a...
A new beginning for Settlers Inn
CEDARBURG — A fresh new start for Settlers Inn in downtown Cedarburg is coming as it transitions into new ownership. But the restaurant at W63N657 Washington Ave. will be staying in the family. Owners Joan and Tom Dorsey recently announced that they are selling Settlers Inn to their son...
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
