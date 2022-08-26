While Milwaukee is just a few months removed from Summerfest 2022, concert fans can already start to mark off some dates on next summer’s calendar. On Tuesday, Summerfest announced their dates for the 2023 run of the festival, retaining the three-weekend format for June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8 of next year. The 2023 edition of Summerfest will celebrate the festival’s 55th anniversary, with a lineup expected to be finalized and released next spring, as is standard with the timeline of previous years. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headlining act announcements and general admission ticket sale information will be made available in the weeks to come.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO