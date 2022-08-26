A-K Valley girls soccer preview: Plum driven to add to impressive resume

Plum’s Kaley Simqu possesses the ball during practice Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Plum High School.

The WPIAL girls soccer championship games will be back at Highmark Stadium for the second year in a row, and Plum hopes to again reserve a spot in the Class 3A game in early November.

Runners-up to Mars the past two seasons — 2020 at North Allegheny and last year at Highmark — the Mustangs hope to continue a three-year run of success that includes a 54-7-2 overall record, three straight section championships, a 34-game section win streak and a pair of PIAA tournament appearances, including last year’s run to the semifinals.

It would’ve been three straight state-playoff trips, but only the WPIAL champion advanced in 2020.

“Last season was an exciting and challenging ride throughout the entire season,” said Jamie Stewart, who enters his fourth season at the helm of the Mustangs. “I think the girls battled through adversity to continue to have success.”

Stewart said the team, led by senior Pitt commits Kaitlyn Killinger at forward and Kaley Simqu on defense, is ready to again defend all it has achieved.

All of the teams in the Alle-Kiski Valley are gearing up for the start of the regular season this weekend and next week.

Plum leads the A-K Valley with 10 consecutive berths in the WPIAL playoffs. Freeport has made it nine straight years, while Kiski Area is going for its seventh in a row. Burrell is next with six, and Deer Lakes and Springdale check in with five consecutive appearances.

Springdale is the last A-K Valley girls soccer team to claim a WPIAL championship, having captured the Class AA crown in 2009, the final year of just two classifications.

Springdale was in the mix last year, as a blend of talent from seniors to freshmen led the Dynamos to a Section 1-A co-championship with Greensburg Central Catholic and the WPIAL semifinals.

“We have a lot of important players returning, and everyone is really excited and ready to do everything we can to go one step further this year and get to Highmark Stadium,” Springdale coach Marc Bentley said.

Offseason realignment placed Springdale in Section 1 with Seton LaSalle and Steel Valley, while GCC and perennial playoff contender Serra Catholic also loom in the section.

Riverview is just two years removed from not having a team because of low numbers.

The Raiders came back last year with 14 games and went 4-10 overall and 4-8 in Section 1-A.

They hope to take that next step this year, and they are fueled by the goal-scoring prowess of Lola Abraham, an All-WPIAL junior striker who scored 43 times last year.

Apollo-Ridge tied Serra Catholic for third place in Section 1 last year behind GCC and Springdale. Led by a quartet of returning all-section performers, including Valley News Dispatch All-Star Paige Crawford, a sophomore forward who scored a team-best 17 goals in 2021, the Vikings are poised to return to the WPIAL playoffs.

A clerical error prevented Apollo-Ridge from taking part in the WPIAL playoffs in the previous two-year alignment cycle. But all of that is behind the Vikings, who will mix it up in Section 2-2A.

The section, with a distinct A-K Valley flair, features traditional and newer area matchups.

Shady Side Academy, which went 9-0-1 last year to claim the section crown, has moved to Section 4. Section runner-up in 2021, Deer Lakes, and playoff qualifiers Burrell and Freeport return, as does Valley and Highlands.

Knoch, led by All-WPIAL performer Macrina Robb, a sophomore forward, makes the move down from Class 3A.

Apollo-Ridge, Knoch, Kiski Area and Highlands saw change at the top in the offseason and are led by new head coaches.

Dave Anderson makes his varsity head coaching debut at Kiski Area. He is well known to Cavaliers soccer faithful as an assistant with the boys program.

“The transition was very smooth,” Anderson said. “I already knew a good portion of the team families and players from being around the school soccer programs as well as having a senior of my own. Some of the girls I had coached when they were younger. The girls have been nothing short of awesome. They accepted the whole coaching staff and got to work.”

Sarah Bonelli Christopher takes over at Apollo-Ridge, her alma mater, from Matt Ross, who was the program’s head coach since its inception in 2015. Ross remains with the team as an assistant.

“I think every game in the section is going to be a pretty competitive battle,” Bonelli Christopher said. “They will be tough games, close games, and we’ll have to be ready every night.”

Matt Skoda, who coached the St. Joseph boys team for a decade, is Highlands’ third coach in as many seasons.

He inherits a Golden Rams team that hopes to turn around its fortunes of the past two years. Youth, low numbers and injuries helped conspire against Highlands, which went a combined 0-25 the past two years after a WPIAL playoff trip in 2019.

Carlo Prati is ready to make his mark as head coach at Fox Chapel after serving as a girls assistant the past four years under former head coach Peter Torres.

Since 2018, the Foxes are 37-28 with three WPIAL playoff appearances. Fox Chapel captured a section championship in 2020 and is coming off a trip to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals last fall.

Players to watch

Lola Abraham, Jr., M/F, Riverview

Leah Brockett, Jr., F/M, Burrell

Paige Crawford, Soph, F, Apollo-Ridge

Grace Gent, Sr., F, Springdale

Kaitlyn Killinger, Sr., F, Plum

Makayla Mulholland, Sr., M, Fox Chapel

Aleah Parison, Sr., F, Freeport

Briana Ross, Soph., F, Springdale

Kaley Simqu, Sr., D, Plum

Macrina Robb, Jr., M, Knoch

Ava Weleski, Jr., M, Plum