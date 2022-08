ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon got hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Tuesday night and left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after two innings. Taillon was struck by a liner off the bat of Magneuris Sierra, who was then thrown out at first to end the inning after second baseman DJ LeMahieu fielded the ricochet. Taillon appeared to be in pain as he left the field, looking down at his forearm and wrist. He was replaced by Greg Weissert, who made his third big league appearance. The 27-year-old Fordham product made his major league debut last week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO