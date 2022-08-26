Read full article on original website
Lux helps Dodgers edge Mets in matchup of division leaders
NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted Timmy Trumpet at least for now, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders. The Mets lost with Trumpet, who performs Edwin Díaz’s entrance song “Narco,” at Citi Field and ready to blare away if the closer got into the game. But Díaz didn’t get in.
Yankees' Taillon hit by line drive, leaves after 2 innings
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon got hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Tuesday night and left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after two innings. Taillon was struck by a liner off the bat of Magneuris Sierra, who was then thrown out at first to end the inning after second baseman DJ LeMahieu fielded the ricochet. Taillon appeared to be in pain as he left the field, looking down at his forearm and wrist. He was replaced by Greg Weissert, who made his third big league appearance. The 27-year-old Fordham product made his major league debut last week.
Steven Wilson seals eNASCAR playoffs’ top seed with third win
Steven Wilson earned his third victory of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series on Tuesday at a virtual Darlington (S.C.) Raceway,
High school volleyball: City View vs Wichita Christian and other local scores – August 30, 2022
City View hosted Wichita Christian for a non-district volleyball matchup.
