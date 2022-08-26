Some were surprised Monday when senior tight end Cameron Latu was not a starter on Alabama’s depth chart. He sustained a minor knee injury in preseason camp and missed practice time. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the injury was nothing serious, but he did say Latu would be day-to-day. The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder set the Crimson Tide’s single-season school record for touchdowns by a tight end (eight) in 2021. Latu is one of 12 players for Alabama on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO