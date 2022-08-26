ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 7 OL Emil Ekiyor

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Nick Saban excited to watch three Alabama freshmen versus Utah State

A few interesting things made it to Alabama’s week one depth chart for Utah State. Three freshmen — including a redshirt freshman — have an opportunity to show coaches, fans, and the college football world who they are. Coach Nick Saban was impressed by Jahiem Oatis (defensive...
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 9 TE Cameron Latu

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 8 DB Brian Branch

Surprises, shockers from Alabama’s 2022 starting depth chart

Alabama’s starting depth chart for this season has arrived. Crimson Tide fans waited in anticipation for Nick Saban to bring the chart before speaking. Some things from the depth chart were not surprising, but there were a few shockers. Alabama has two freshmen starting with Kobe Prentice (H or...
WATCH: Updating Alabama football’s 2023 wide receiver recruiting efforts

Alabama football is continuing to recruit multiple 2023 wide receivers with Cole Adams and Malik Benson verbally committed. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided an update on two of the Tide’s top uncommitted wide receiver target on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full segment can be streamed below.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 10 PK Will Reichard

Who will step up at tight end in the passing game in Cam Latu’s absence?

Some were surprised Monday when senior tight end Cameron Latu was not a starter on Alabama’s depth chart. He sustained a minor knee injury in preseason camp and missed practice time. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the injury was nothing serious, but he did say Latu would be day-to-day. The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder set the Crimson Tide’s single-season school record for touchdowns by a tight end (eight) in 2021. Latu is one of 12 players for Alabama on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 11 WR Tyler Harrell

