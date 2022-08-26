Barbara Joan Rideour, 85, of Stone Creek, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 25, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital at Dover. Born on June 2, 1937, in Zanesville, Joan, as she was known to many, was the daughter of the late George W. and Mary Lucille (Worthing) Snoots and was a wonderful mother to her four children. In addition to her family, Joan also loved to watch Cleveland Indians baseball and tending to her flowers.

STONE CREEK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO