Della Marjorie Ann (Mathias) Flickinger – August 26, 2022
Della Marjorie Ann (Mathias) Flickinger, 86, of Dover, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover. Born on September 16, 1935, in York Township, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Irene (Kuhn) Mathias. She married Paul Flickinger on February 3, 1957. Paul preceded her in death on April 23, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Paul (Jean) Mathias, Lester Mathias, and Miles Mathias; along with two sisters, Rose Beitzel and Alma Casebeer.
Donna L. Finnicum – August 28, 2022
Donna L. Finnicum, 93, of New Philadelphia, OH, formerly of Gnadenhutten, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown. Born June 16, 1929, in Dennison, OH, she was the daughter of the late Kermit Tracy and Ada Ellen (Groves) Klaserner. Donna was a graduate of...
George Beley – August 28, 2022
George Beley, 78, of Dover passed away on Sunday, August 28, 20222, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born in Badblankenburg, Germany on August 11, 1944, he was the son of the late Michael and Stella (Kilkus) Beley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Beley.
Barbara Joan Rideour – August 25, 2022
Barbara Joan Rideour, 85, of Stone Creek, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 25, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital at Dover. Born on June 2, 1937, in Zanesville, Joan, as she was known to many, was the daughter of the late George W. and Mary Lucille (Worthing) Snoots and was a wonderful mother to her four children. In addition to her family, Joan also loved to watch Cleveland Indians baseball and tending to her flowers.
Rolland Lane “Babe” Snell – August 26, 2022
Rolland Lane “Babe” Snell, 88, of Newcomerstown, took his last Pedal home on August 26, 2022. He was born on August 5, 1934, to the late Homer and Twila (Ricketts) Snell. He proudly served his country and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Upon retirement from GenCorp (General Tire), Babe took on many part-time positions working for the NCT School System as Janitor, Addy Funeral Home, and Terry Longsworth Auctioneer. Babe was a 1953 graduate of the Newcomerstown High School.
Fannie R. Hershberger – August 26, 2022
Fannie R. Hershberger, 82, of Dover passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hennis Care Center in Dover. Born in Wayne County on February 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roman and Anna (Yoder) Troyer. She married Emanuel D. “Biff” Hershberger on August 24, 1960. Biff preceded her in death on January 9, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Joe Miller.
TUFF Bags Hosting First Fundraising Gala
Mary Alice Reporting – To ensure more food-insecure children receive meals, a local non-profit is hosting its first fundraising event on September 8th. Tuscarawas United – Feeding Our Future (TUFF) Bags has undergone growth since its creation in 2018 as they provide regular meals on weekends and throughout the summer to children across the county.
Project Hope Returns on National Recovery Month, Overdose Awareness Day
Nick McWilliams reporting – The silhouette project which brings awareness to the continued issue of overdose deaths returns this Wednesday. Project Hope was first put into action following record overdose deaths seen in 2020, aimed at providing a stark reminder of the ongoing problem in communities, but also the message that there is help available.
$250,000 in Damage to Meteor Sealing Machine
The Dover Fire Department, on Saturday, responded to a fire at Meteor Sealing. At 10:20pm tones sounded for the blaze on S. Tuscarawas Avenue. Captain Michael Mosser explains that they found a spray coating machine on fire. “In the building, the sprinkler system had activated and the sprinkler system was...
Cause Unknown for Smash Restrobar Blaze
Smash Restrobar, in Dover, suffered a loss Monday morning due to a fire. Units were called around 1:35am after police found smoke in the building. Dover Fire Captain Michael Mosser says that the fire was extinguished thanks to remodeling that closed the area off; however, the interior of the food establishment suffered heavy smoke and heat damage.
Weekend Rollover Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash in Bethlehem Township in Coshocton County sent two young adults to the hospital over the weekend. The crash along State Route 60 was reported late Saturday to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. According to sheriff’s records, the investigation led deputies to determine...
Uhrichsville to Pursue Funds for Diesel Generator Work
Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a widespread power outage in Uhrichsville Thursday, the city is hoping for assistance in upgrading their backup generator. Mayor Mark Haney told council that when the power went out, the generator failed to fire. That could be an issue outside of providing energy for...
New Phila Police Cruiser Involved in Monday Morning Accident
A crash involving a New Philadelphia police cruiser happened on Monday a few minutes after 11am. The two-vehicle crash occurred on the corner of 2nd Street and East High Avenue, involving one officer and a small hatchback driven by an adult female, with her small child in the back. New...
Pringle Held with No Bail, Trial Date Extended
A man facing a felony degree for inappropriate actions with two child victims will remain in the Tuscarawas County Justice Center. Jeffrey Pringle, 59, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of gross sexual imposition and rape with a sexually violent predator specification for the alleged incidents that occurred when one child was between the ages of eight to 12 years and the other was 12 to 14 years old.
New Phila Fire Department Works for Hours to Oust Hybrid Car Fire
Nick McWilliams reporting – Firefighters worked in the late hours at then of last week, due to a hybrid car fire at the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center. The incident occurred after crews were toned out around 9 p.m. Friday to East High Avenue, with the driver reportedly hearing a popping noise and pulling off the road, leaving the vehicle in the middle of the ECOESC parking lot.
