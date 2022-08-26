ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

corpmagazine.com

Grand Rapids Nonprofit Adds Two New Positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Amplify GR, a local nonprofit committed to preserving and widening pathways for residents and businesses on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, announces the expansion of its team with the hiring of Amy Knape as the organization’s senior director of fund development and Patrick Johnson, Jr. as chief operating officer. Both are new positions for the organization.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Entertainment
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
bookriot.com

Nora Roberts Donates 50k To Library Defunded for LGBTQ Books

Patmos Library in Michigan was the victim of a conservative propaganda campaign that encouraged residents to vote to defund the library because it refused to remove LGBTQ books from the shelves. Jamestown Conservatives put up signs calling the librarians “groomers.” This campaign was effective, and the library was on track to have to close within a year because of lack of funding.
JAMESTOWN, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Part condos and part eyesore, Shaw-Walker up for sale

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A crumbling piece of furniture industry history in Muskegon may soon change hands. The former Shaw-Walker Furniture Company building at 920 Washington Ave. is listed for $7.99 million. Muskegon Development Services Director Jake Eckholm says a potential buyer has come forward and the property is under contract.
MUSKEGON, MI
reimaginedonline.org

Michigan businessman brings military-style STEM instruction to new charter school

A new charter school seeks to capitalize on its proximity to the shores of Lake Michigan as it works to raise critically low math and reading rates. Muskegon Maritime Academy will open Sept. 6 in a former district elementary school to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, offering water education in a military-style environment. More than 100 students have enrolled at the school which will focus on STEM learning while teaching discipline, respect, and service, according to the schools’ website.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids’ attorneys deny police officers discriminated against Black people

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys for Grand Rapids deny the city’s police department discriminated against two Black people previously detained by officers. The city’s attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss the discrimination cases brought by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights related to the gunpoint detainment of Honestie Hodges and a Black motorist, Melissa Mason, in two separate instances.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

