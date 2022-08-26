Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Nora Roberts donates $50K to embattled Jamestown Township library
Romance novelist Nora Roberts has donated $50,000 to support a library in Jamestown Township that has faced pushback from its community over keeping LGBTQ books in the stacks.
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
Controversy inspires Banned Books Challenge at Grand Haven library
The Loutit District Library in Grand Haven is hosting a Banned Books month in September promoting works that have been challenged or outright banned over the last 100 years.
Grand Rapids Nonprofit Adds Two New Positions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Amplify GR, a local nonprofit committed to preserving and widening pathways for residents and businesses on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, announces the expansion of its team with the hiring of Amy Knape as the organization’s senior director of fund development and Patrick Johnson, Jr. as chief operating officer. Both are new positions for the organization.
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Grand Rapids man shares story overcoming homelessness
In December of 2021, Coty Shearer’s life was turned upside down. The place he called home was gone. “Ended up losing the house, ended up on the street,” explained Shearer.
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Nora Roberts Donates 50k To Library Defunded for LGBTQ Books
Patmos Library in Michigan was the victim of a conservative propaganda campaign that encouraged residents to vote to defund the library because it refused to remove LGBTQ books from the shelves. Jamestown Conservatives put up signs calling the librarians “groomers.” This campaign was effective, and the library was on track to have to close within a year because of lack of funding.
Multiple purse snatchings reported in Grand Rapids area, police say
WALKER, Mich. — Another purse snatching at a West Michigan grocery and retail store is just the latest in a string of similar thefts across Greater Grand Rapids. According to the Walker Police Department, the crime happened Monday, Aug. 29 at the Meijer on Wilson Avenue in Standale. Walker...
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
'An epidemic of entitlement': GR restaurant closes after line of rude customers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant closed their doors in the middle of one of their busiest days, after the owner said they could no longer handle the way they were being treated by some of their customers. "It wasn't an easy decision, but I think it...
Part condos and part eyesore, Shaw-Walker up for sale
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A crumbling piece of furniture industry history in Muskegon may soon change hands. The former Shaw-Walker Furniture Company building at 920 Washington Ave. is listed for $7.99 million. Muskegon Development Services Director Jake Eckholm says a potential buyer has come forward and the property is under contract.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Michigan businessman brings military-style STEM instruction to new charter school
A new charter school seeks to capitalize on its proximity to the shores of Lake Michigan as it works to raise critically low math and reading rates. Muskegon Maritime Academy will open Sept. 6 in a former district elementary school to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, offering water education in a military-style environment. More than 100 students have enrolled at the school which will focus on STEM learning while teaching discipline, respect, and service, according to the schools’ website.
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
Kent County Police Search for Missing Plainfield Township Woman
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman from Plainfield Township. According to police, Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O'Meara) is 33-years-old, 5'2" and approximately 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on August 21st, 2022, at her home near the East...
Grand Rapids’ attorneys deny police officers discriminated against Black people
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys for Grand Rapids deny the city’s police department discriminated against two Black people previously detained by officers. The city’s attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss the discrimination cases brought by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights related to the gunpoint detainment of Honestie Hodges and a Black motorist, Melissa Mason, in two separate instances.
Suspect still at large after standoff with police in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently on the scene of a stand off situation on the city's northeast side. It began around 3:30 p.m. on College Avenue NE and Carrier Street NE. The Kent County Sheriff's Office has also been called to the scene...
