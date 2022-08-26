Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
Greenwich Public Schools hires special education program coordinator from Trumbull day program
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Public Schools added to its multitude of hiring announcements Monday with news that Daniel Katz will become the special education program coordinator in September. Katz currently serves as the program administrator at Cooperative Educational Services’ Therapeutic Day Program in Trumbull. In his new role,...
Danbury’s finance director is on paid leave with separation talks underway. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The city’s finance director who oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in operating money, capital borrowing, pension plans and utility funds is on paid leave as talks progress toward a separation agreement. News that David St. Hilaire is no longer working as the city’s chief financial...
Some Stamford teachers complain hot classrooms are ‘roasting;’ officials say AC will be standard in new schools
STAMFORD — In some teacher classrooms in Stamford during the first week of school, the thermostat reads close to 90 degrees during the day. That’s the reason some are calling for the district to move to early dismissal for the rest of the week, as Bridgeport Public Schools did this week.
Trial of Ridgefield man charged in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol moves into its third day
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The bench trial of a Ridgefield man accused of crushing a police officer with a riot shield at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will continue into a third day on Wednesday. Patrick McCaughey III is facing charges in U.S. District Court for the District...
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
Trial of Patrick McCaughey, CT man accused of pinning cop during Capitol riot, to begin Monday
Patrick McCaughey III, a Ridgefield man accused of crushing a police officer in a doorway during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building, has waived his right to a jury trial and will instead have his case heard before a federal judge starting Monday in Washington D.C., his lawyer said.
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space
DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
CT's North Haven Fair is coming in September: Here's what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rides, games and plenty of fair food is coming to North Haven. The North Haven Fair is set to be September 8-11 with a variety of entertainment, food and exhibitions. The fair, which started in 1984, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and has put together a four-day lineup of live music, exhibits, truck and tractor pulls and more to celebrate. Read more on what you need to know ahead of the North Haven Fair.
Seymour QB Caden Drezek seeking return to playoffs with eye on D-I colleges: ‘Amazing future’
SEYMOUR — He had a good arm when he was a lefty pitcher as a young kid. So when he got to the point in his football life where the players moved from yanking flags to wearing pads, the old running back switched places in the backfield. Now Caden...
Stamford’s Westhill High School closed due to water main break
STAMFORD — Westhill High School is closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, due to a water main break, district officials announced. The announcement was made on the school’s website at about 7:25 a.m. District officials did not provide any other details on the location of the break or how it...
Bethel High School 2022 football preview: Experience on defense
COACH — JASON GILL (13th season, 52-74) HOME — Ralph DeSantis Field, Bethel HS. LINCOLN ACKERMAN, Jr. OL/DL (6-1 265) JOSEPH TROETTI, Sr. OL/DL (5-10, 170) NICO ANDERSON, Sr. OL/DL (6-0, 255) JIMMY MUTHERSBAUGH, Sr. QB/LB (6-2, 185) GREYSON GOLDA, Jr. RB/LB (6-0, 210) [REASON TO CHEER]. A...
