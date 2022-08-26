KCC grants NextEra public utility status to build a 94-mile Wolf. Creek to Blackberry transmission line, but with added conditions. TOPEKA – In a special business meeting August 29, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC, enabling the company to do business as a transmission only public utility in the State. The company filed an application for the certificate in February in order to construct a 94-mile, 345 kV transmission line from Wolf Creek to the Blackberry Substation, less than one mile over the state line in Southwest Missouri. The proposed line runs through five Kansas counties: Coffey, Anderson, Allen, Bourbon and Crawford. The final route has not yet been approved by the Commission.

