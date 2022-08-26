Read full article on original website
Need Money: Job Fair Today at FSCC’s Elllis Center
FORT SCOTT – BOURBON COUNTY. STOP BY TO APPLY OR JUST VISIT WITH LOCAL EMPLOYERS! ALL ARE WELCOME!. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) CHC/SEK – Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas. Crossland Construction. Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce. Fort Scott Presbyterian Village. Heartland Behavioral Health. Integrity Home Care...
Uniontown’s Old Settler’s Picnic and UHS Class Reunion This Weekend
The annual Old Settler’s Picnic committee is gearing up for this weekend’s activities, with events for people of all ages. In addition, the Uniontown High School Alumni Association has planned events for Saturday. On Labor Day, Sept. 5, “There will be new food trucks and vendor booths”, Becky...
Chamber Coffee Sept. 1 at Perry’s Store in Bronson
Join us for the Chamber Coffee & Ribbon Cutting this week. 702 Pine Street, Bronson, KS. Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce | 231 E. Wall Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
GED Orientation Sept. 6 at FSCC
Fort Scott Community College offers adult education classes to assist students in General Educational Development (GED) preparation, basic math and reading skills, employment skills, and college preparation and transition. Individuals who have completed the adult education classes will have the opportunity to earn a GED, Basic Computer Skills certificate, and the Kansas Work Ready certificate.
Labors and Leisure on the Frontier: Ft. Scott National Historic Site Sept. 3-5
Fort Scott Kan. – Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, 2022, Fort Scott National Historic Site will take you on an exploration of the labors and leisure on an 1840s frontier post. Labor Day weekend activities include artillery demonstrations, 1840s baseball, candle making, breadmaking, construction skill demonstrations, historic yard games, and a variety of interpretive programs. Visit with soldiers, and an officer and his wife and find out about the labors of the fort and the leisure activities. All programs are free and open to the public.
FS City Offices Closed On Sept. 5
The City of Fort Scott Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, September 5th, 2022 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. The City’s tree and brush dump site located on North Hill will also be closed on Saturday, September 3rd,...
Energy Transmission Line To Pass Through Bourbon County
KCC grants NextEra public utility status to build a 94-mile Wolf. Creek to Blackberry transmission line, but with added conditions. TOPEKA – In a special business meeting August 29, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC, enabling the company to do business as a transmission only public utility in the State. The company filed an application for the certificate in February in order to construct a 94-mile, 345 kV transmission line from Wolf Creek to the Blackberry Substation, less than one mile over the state line in Southwest Missouri. The proposed line runs through five Kansas counties: Coffey, Anderson, Allen, Bourbon and Crawford. The final route has not yet been approved by the Commission.
CHC/SEK now has Novavax protein-based COVID-19 vaccine available
Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) clinics has received the recently authorized Novavax vaccine as the latest tool in the fight against COVID-19. To date, the Baxter Springs, Coffeyville, Columbus, Fort Scott, Iola, Parsons, Pittsburg, and Pittsburg South clinics have received doses. Vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis, or by appointment. There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine at CHC/SEK.
