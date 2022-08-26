ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit residents wait patiently for power restoration

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in some of the hardest areas, winds moved between 60 and 70 mph for 10 minutes straight on Monday. So, they said the damage is pretty consistent across their service area. At the peak of the outages, DTE Energy President Trevor...
WALLED LAKE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit councilwoman proposes new regulations for e-scooter companies

(WXYZ) — Electric scooters in metro Detroit are largely unregulated, meaning companies can just come in and set up shop without a contract. City officials also have very few ways to enforce reckless scooter use, but that could change under a proposed ordinance by one Detroit City Council Member.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is

(WXYZ) — Strong storms moved through metro Detroit on Monday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas included northern Macomb County and Richmond. Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado. According to the National Oceanic...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Survivor of Detroit random shooting thanks neighbors for saving his life, dog

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A survivor of Sunday’s mass shooting in Detroit is now home from the hospital along with his dog after both were shot on Sunday morning. “We were down to the corner, went around the corner, started going down and there was a guy walking toward me,” 76-year-old John Palik recounted.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Bright and breezy

(WXYZ) — Today: Comfortable but breezy again in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: W 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: SW...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 59°. Wind: NW 10 mph. Wednesday: Comfortable but breezy again. Mostly with a high of 83°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening. The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side. Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Robot helping nurses with everyday tasks

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— In the midst of staffing shortages, hospitals are finding creative ways to become more efficient with the staff they have. In Pontiac, Michigan, Trinity Health has been testing out two new robots named "Moxi" in hopes of easing the workload for nurses. "Moxi" was made by...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Expanded U of M program seeks to bring career changers into education

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Michigan students return to the classroom, districts around the state are still grappling with teacher vacancies. A teacher shortage was a problem well before the pandemic, but COVID only made it worse as many teachers opted for early retirement or simply left the profession.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA extends main repair timeline, local irrigation bans persist

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority on Monday announced it's extending its repair timeline of a 120-inch water main break. The break happened Aug. 13 at GLWA's Lake Huron facility. GLWA said the fix now extends beyond Sept. 3, but an actual date can’t be predicted.
TROY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Happy-go-lucky girl': Monroe teen being remembered after death following storm

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family is opening up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who came into contact with a downed power line. “She was just an amazing person and best cousin I could ask for. My son adored her. It’s just really hit me hard when I found out she’s no longer here,” the victim’s cousin Tiffany Keck said.
MONROE, MI

