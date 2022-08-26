Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit residents wait patiently for power restoration
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in some of the hardest areas, winds moved between 60 and 70 mph for 10 minutes straight on Monday. So, they said the damage is pretty consistent across their service area. At the peak of the outages, DTE Energy President Trevor...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit councilwoman proposes new regulations for e-scooter companies
(WXYZ) — Electric scooters in metro Detroit are largely unregulated, meaning companies can just come in and set up shop without a contract. City officials also have very few ways to enforce reckless scooter use, but that could change under a proposed ordinance by one Detroit City Council Member.
Tv20detroit.com
1 tiny generator: Seniors living in Highland Park apartment building left without power
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Highland Park apartment building filled with senior citizens is without power and a working generator. Residents say the lights went out after a storm blew through around 6 p.m. Monday. Many of the tenants live with disabilities and have health problems. City leaders...
Tv20detroit.com
Amtrak suspends 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago due to lack of manpower, equipment
(WXYZ) — Amtrak said two trains that usually run between metro Detroit and Chicago have been temporarily suspended. According to Amtrak, wolverine Trains 350 and 355 will be suspended between Aug. 29 and Sept. 16 due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment. The trains normally operate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Power outages continue in metro Detroit; Westland sets up cooling and charging stations
In Westland, the sound of generators serve as the soundtrack to a familiar story — one residents say happens too often. “It happens about once a year," resident Alex Bir said. "I don't know if it's the lines or just the storms.”. Families on his street have been without...
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
(WXYZ) — Strong storms moved through metro Detroit on Monday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas included northern Macomb County and Richmond. Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado. According to the National Oceanic...
Tv20detroit.com
Survivor of Detroit random shooting thanks neighbors for saving his life, dog
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A survivor of Sunday’s mass shooting in Detroit is now home from the hospital along with his dog after both were shot on Sunday morning. “We were down to the corner, went around the corner, started going down and there was a guy walking toward me,” 76-year-old John Palik recounted.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Bright and breezy
(WXYZ) — Today: Comfortable but breezy again in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: W 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: SW...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 59°. Wind: NW 10 mph. Wednesday: Comfortable but breezy again. Mostly with a high of 83°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on...
Tv20detroit.com
5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening. The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side. Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims...
Tv20detroit.com
‘It is a dangerous situation.’ DTE reports thousands of downed wires, gives update on restoration times
(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting more than 232,000 customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after Monday's round of storms moved through the area. As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 232,985 customers were listed without power on DTE's website. Trevor Lauer of DTE says they have 1,200 DTE crews...
Tv20detroit.com
Robot helping nurses with everyday tasks
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— In the midst of staffing shortages, hospitals are finding creative ways to become more efficient with the staff they have. In Pontiac, Michigan, Trinity Health has been testing out two new robots named "Moxi" in hopes of easing the workload for nurses. "Moxi" was made by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Westland neighborhood cleaning up after 50-foot-tree falls on cars, clips house
WESTLAND, MI (WXYZ) — A Westland neighborhood is waking up Tuesday morning to clean up the damage left behind from Monday afternoon's storm. The high winds and rain knocked down power lines and uprooted trees. One tree in the neighborhood is now sprawled across a few cars. Security camera...
Tv20detroit.com
More than 190K DTE customers remain without power following Monday's storm
(WXYZ) — As of 10:34 a.m. Wednesday morning, more than 190,000 DTE customers remain without power. According to DTE, 80% percent of impacted customers should have power back by the end of today. In the meantime, thousands are relying on generators for juice as DTE works to get the...
Tv20detroit.com
Expanded U of M program seeks to bring career changers into education
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Michigan students return to the classroom, districts around the state are still grappling with teacher vacancies. A teacher shortage was a problem well before the pandemic, but COVID only made it worse as many teachers opted for early retirement or simply left the profession.
Tv20detroit.com
GLWA extends main repair timeline, local irrigation bans persist
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority on Monday announced it's extending its repair timeline of a 120-inch water main break. The break happened Aug. 13 at GLWA's Lake Huron facility. GLWA said the fix now extends beyond Sept. 3, but an actual date can’t be predicted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
'Happy-go-lucky girl': Monroe teen being remembered after death following storm
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family is opening up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who came into contact with a downed power line. “She was just an amazing person and best cousin I could ask for. My son adored her. It’s just really hit me hard when I found out she’s no longer here,” the victim’s cousin Tiffany Keck said.
Tv20detroit.com
What is Shotspotter, and can expanding the technology help shooting response in Detroit?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 19-year old Detroit man, Dontae Ramon Smith, remains in custody after allegedly going on a shooting rampage. In a period of two and a half hours on Sunday morning, four people were shot at random, three were killed. The teen had no criminal record. A...
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Officers pulled shocked 8-year-old off live power line at Warren playground
(WXYZ) — Warren police say an 8-year-old boy was shocked by a live power line on the playground of an elementary school on Tuesday morning. According to police, it happened near McKinley Elementary School on Toepher near Sharrow around 9:15 a.m. Chopper 7 was over the scene, which showed...
Tv20detroit.com
Repair timeline for massive water main break to be extended beyond Sept. 3
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority said the repair timeline on the massive 120-inch water main break will be extended. It comes amid a delay in the arrival of a replacement pipe. According to the GLWA, the 16-foot segment of the additional 48-foot pipe was sent back to...
Comments / 0