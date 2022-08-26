Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
Yardbarker
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Russell Wilson get revenge?
Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds when he leads his new-look Denver Broncos team into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a closer look at the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 season. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Start Time, How To Watch,...
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Los Angeles start strong?
The 2022-23 NFL season kicks off right where it ended as the Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl Champion, Los Angeles Rams. Let's take a closer look at the NFL's opening night matchup between the Rams and Bills. Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills...
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
Yardbarker
Vikings waive QB Kellen Mond, cut QB Sean Mannion
Though Mannion could return and possibly be in line to be the team’s third-string quarterback, it’s unclear where Mond will go. There were some fans of the former Texas A&M quarterback last year, who was taken No. 66 overall by former Vikings GM Rick Spielman. Perhaps one of the teams who like Mond will want to claim the dual-threat quarterback.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Final Cuts Before 2022 Season
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is right around the corner at 4:00 PM today. The Buccaneers have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries so some spots may open back up once they place players on the injured reserve list. This...
Yardbarker
The Vikings' toughest cutdown day decisions
Cutdown day in the NFL arrives on Tuesday and while Minnesota Vikings training camp did not offer a bevy of position battles there are still some difficult decisions facing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. Let’s have a look at the most likely scenario for each position...
Yardbarker
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards
View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a solid season where they went 43-39, but they finished as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, they had to go on the road and play the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, which...
Auburn vs Mercer: Quarterback's Tale of the Tape
With the offseason officially in the rearview mirror, Auburn Wire set it’s sights on the season opener against the Mercer Bears. Last year the Bears finished 7-3. Their lone FBS matchup came against the Alabama Crimson Tide during week 2, in which they lost 48-14. This year they come...
Yardbarker
Giants HC Brian Daboll has brutal quote about Kenny Golladay
There may be some reason to doubt Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants based on a new quote from head coach Brian Daboll. Golladay surprisingly played in the Giants’ third and final preseason game Sunday, though most other starters did not. Golladay’s appearance among the backups was already intriguing, and the wide receiver did himself no favors with what appeared to be low-effort play at one point.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Once Trained With Hakeem Olajuwon To Improve His Game In The Post: "What A Gem. I Never Knew There Was Footage Of That!"
LeBron James has had a career filled with some incredible highs, but as is the case when you play for as long as he has, there are bound to be some lows as well. Every great player has had that moment when they failed to deliver, and for the King, it was the 2011 NBA Finals.
NBA・
Comments / 0