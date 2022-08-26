ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

KOCO

State Fire Marshal: Chickasha hand sanitizer factory fire was intentionally set

CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike

EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

High winds from overnight storm leave Edmond with damage

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond took a direct hit from high winds Sunday night, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving many residents in the dark. “Some loud thunder and lightning. Some of that thunder was the loudest I’ve ever heard,” Edmond resident Sheila Rudat said. Rudat...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

1 person dead after shooting in Logan County

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
#Asphalt#Tankers#Hazardous Materials#Accident#Crews
KOCO

Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate after Southwest Christian University on lockdown

BETHANY, Okla. — Police are investigating after Southwest Christian University was placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after about 40 minutes. At 10:55 a.m. Monday, police responded to a man at the school with possible felony warrants. Authorities found the man inside a dorm, and he did have warrants.
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

Family of Edmond police officer killed in crash files lawsuit

EDMOND, Okla. — The family of an Edmond police officer who was killed in a crash has filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit is against the company that the driver, Jay Fite, worked for. Police told KOCO 5 that Fite was speeding when he rear-ended C.J. Nelson at a stoplight on Broadway.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

OKC police upping security in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Silver Alert for 78-year-old man canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY — Updated on 8/29 at 5:47 p.m. The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police say the man never left the hospital. Oklahoma City police have issued a Silver Alert for Sammy Fisher, a 78-year-old He is wearing a black shirt and black or blue pants and has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

