CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO