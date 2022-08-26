Read full article on original website
State Fire Marshal: Chickasha hand sanitizer factory fire was intentionally set
CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.
Wanted fugitive dead after overnight shootout at Cimarron City home
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — A wanted fugitive is dead after an overnight shootout when he broke into a Cimarron City home. The suspect had been terrorizing the family for months. The Logan County sheriff told KOCO 5 it started a year ago when the suspect kidnapped one of the family members.
City to begin clearing rubble from abandoned church that burned down over a year ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — A pile of rubble sits at Hudson and Northwest 30th streets after an abandoned church burned down in July 2021. It has been a neighborhood nuisance for more than a year. Now, the city of Oklahoma City says the clean-up process is underway. A pile that...
Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike
EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
Officials respond to car that crashed in building in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a car that crashed into a building in Oklahoma City. At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a scene where a car crashed into a building on Northwest Expressway. Officials said there were no injuries reported. The Oklahoma City Fire Department...
High winds from overnight storm leave Edmond with damage
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond took a direct hit from high winds Sunday night, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving many residents in the dark. “Some loud thunder and lightning. Some of that thunder was the loudest I’ve ever heard,” Edmond resident Sheila Rudat said. Rudat...
1 person dead after shooting in Logan County
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
Police grappling with Bricktown's biggest problem — unattended juveniles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say extra patrols this summer are keeping Bricktown safer, but they’re still working to get a handle on unsupervised kids. They’re calling on parents to help. “I would say that the juveniles, unattended in Bricktown, is probably our largest problem just because there's...
Edmond's landmark 'rocket ship' slide to be removed as park undergoes renovations
EDMOND, Okla. — As Edmond’s oldest park gets an overhaul, Edmondites are saying farewell to a landmark that holds generations of memories. But the famous rocket ship slide won’t be launched out of the park, and there’s still time to use it. The landmark, and many...
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Police investigate after Southwest Christian University on lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. — Police are investigating after Southwest Christian University was placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after about 40 minutes. At 10:55 a.m. Monday, police responded to a man at the school with possible felony warrants. Authorities found the man inside a dorm, and he did have warrants.
Family of Edmond police officer killed in crash files lawsuit
EDMOND, Okla. — The family of an Edmond police officer who was killed in a crash has filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit is against the company that the driver, Jay Fite, worked for. Police told KOCO 5 that Fite was speeding when he rear-ended C.J. Nelson at a stoplight on Broadway.
Autopsy report: Seminole woman likely died from unwitnessed drowning
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A Seminole woman who went missing during an ice storm and was found dead a month later likely died from an unwitnessed drowning, according to an autopsy report. But investigators remain stuck on how Nancy Davis walked herself a half-mile through an icy field when she...
Police investigate shooting in downtown Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a woman was shot along Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City.
OKC police upping security in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families...
Stillwater Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Truck In Texas
Grady Lambert was continuing his cross-country run for charity until a truck struck him as he ran in Amarillo, Texas. Family members said Grady Lambert was struck while he was running on a service road in Texas. Grady was on a year-long mission to run cross-country for essential workers. His...
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
Silver Alert for 78-year-old man canceled
OKLAHOMA CITY — Updated on 8/29 at 5:47 p.m. The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police say the man never left the hospital. Oklahoma City police have issued a Silver Alert for Sammy Fisher, a 78-year-old He is wearing a black shirt and black or blue pants and has...
