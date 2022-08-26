Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Reveals Uniform for the Backyard Brawl
While West Virginia is debuting brand-new uniforms for the Backyard Brawl this season, Pitt is following the approach of not fixing what isn’t broken. Pitt will wear its gold helmet — with a chrome blue helmet sticker and facemask to add some emphasis — with a blue jersey and gold pants. A classic Pitt uniform combo for a classic rivalry renewal.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Potential for Backyard Brawl to be Played on Rivalry Weekend Going Forward?
While Pat Narduzzi feels like there’s nothing difficult about playing an early-season rivalry game, since both teams just have to do it, it might not be the case for the Backyard Brawl going forward. The Backyard Brawl will obviously take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 this season, the earliest...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Backyard Brawl Forces Pitt to Start Fast, and Pat Narduzzi Likes That
The idea of scheduling cupcake FCS opponents as the season opener is a common theme in college football, but Pitt has reverted away from such a schedule in 2022. With West Virginia and Tennessee to kick off the 2022 season, Pitt starts quickly. It’s been a few years since Pitt opened the season against a Power Five opponent, look back to the season-opening debacle against Virginia at Heinz Field in 2019 as the last instance, but Pat Narduzzi won’t reflect on a “crappy” night three years ago when planning for this season’s P5 opener.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 30
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mike’d Up: What are the Keys to the Backyard Brawl?
After so much anticipation, the Backyard brawl is finally here! Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan team up to break down the Brawl from both the Pitt and WVU perspectives. What does this rivalry mean for both programs and even college football overall? What should be expected from each team to open up the season? What are the keys to the game? All that and so much more.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt 2023 Commit Lamar Seymore To Attend Backyard Brawl
The Backyard Brawl on Thursday will no doubt be an electric atmosphere as a sellout crowd will pack Acrisure Stadium. Normally, this type of game would be one in which Pitt would host a number of big recruits. However, with it being a 7 PM kickoff and a day before Friday night football that won’t be the case.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Bill Bender Talks Backyard Brawl, Expectations for Pitt and WVU
Previewing the game together, Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan wanted to also get the insight of a neutral national writer. Bill Bender of the Sporting News joined the Mike’s to offer what the Backyard Brawl is thought of around the country and the expectations for both Pitt and West Virginia this season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Parking, Traffic Advisories for Backyard Brawl
Some are predicting a new attendance record for Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium Thursday night for the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. While that’s a good thing it also means trouble in terms of traffic and looking for places to park around the North Shore. Fans are being asked...
