Oakley, CA

SFGate

Fatal Collision Closes Eastbound I-80 At Hilltop Drive

RICHMOND (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports that a fatal collision has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 early Wednesday in Richmond near the junction of Hilltop Drive. The CHP received a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles at 2:49 a.m. and issued a SigAlert closing...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest 2 Suspects After Pursuit Ends In Crash

LAFAYETTE (BCN) Police in Lafayette reported late Tuesday that they arrested two suspects following a pursuit that ended in a crash. In a 10:13 p.m. news release, police said that a pursuit began in El Sobrante and ended nearly 20 miles away on Woodborough Road in Lafayette. Two suspects were...
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

Update: Ashby Bart Station Reopens After Police Activity Prompted Closure

BART's Ashby station in Berkeley reopened a little over an hour after police activity prompted its closure Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency. BART officials initially issued an alert shortly after 6:45 a.m. about the closure, saying trains were running through the station without stopping. At about 7:55 a.m.,...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at home

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
SAN MATEO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

1 Suspect Arrested, 1 Still At Large After Shooting

NEWARK (BCN) Newark police arrested one of two suspects in a shooting Tuesday night, following a brief pursuit that ended when the suspects' vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Police arrested the passenger of the vehicle -- 19-year-old Iziah Martinez, of Fremont -- but the driver fled on foot and is...
NEWARK, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Dui After His Vehicle Crashes And Overturns

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica arrested a man on suspicion of driving while drunk after his car overturned on Sunday, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of Monterey Road and Fremont Avenue around 3 a.m. on the report of vehicle collision. Upon arrival, police saw an overturned vehicle that had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and rolled over.
PACIFICA, CA

