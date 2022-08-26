Read full article on original website
SFGate
Fatal Collision Closes Eastbound I-80 At Hilltop Drive
RICHMOND (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports that a fatal collision has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 early Wednesday in Richmond near the junction of Hilltop Drive. The CHP received a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles at 2:49 a.m. and issued a SigAlert closing...
Several I-80 lanes in the Bay Area shut down due to tomato truck crash
Vehicles trying to pass through "the sauce" also crashed into each other.
SFGate
Police Arrest 2 Suspects After Pursuit Ends In Crash
LAFAYETTE (BCN) Police in Lafayette reported late Tuesday that they arrested two suspects following a pursuit that ended in a crash. In a 10:13 p.m. news release, police said that a pursuit began in El Sobrante and ended nearly 20 miles away on Woodborough Road in Lafayette. Two suspects were...
SFGate
Update: Ashby Bart Station Reopens After Police Activity Prompted Closure
BART's Ashby station in Berkeley reopened a little over an hour after police activity prompted its closure Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency. BART officials initially issued an alert shortly after 6:45 a.m. about the closure, saying trains were running through the station without stopping. At about 7:55 a.m.,...
SFGate
Police: Attacker takes over SF ambulance, tries to run over paramedics
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two paramedics were shaken up Monday morning after an attacker smashed the windows of their ambulance with a wooden tree stake, and then commandeered the vehicle and tried to run them over, authorities said. The uniformed paramedics were in the fire department ambulance in the 1700 block...
SFGate
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at home
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
Bay Area college student goes missing on California road trip
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
SFGate
Da's Lawsuit Against Potter Handy Law Firm Dismissed, Challenges To Firm’S Ada Cases Continue
A state court judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLC. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
Dish soap poisoning at Bay Area care home leaves one dead, two injured, police say
The care home says the dish soap was mistaken for juice.
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey said he and other protesters were cited for having a "mental/emotional condition."
Man fatally stabbed at BART station plaza in SF, with suspect at large
The suspect fled the scene and had not been found.
AL’s Place, Anula’s Cafe and more Bay Area restaurants that closed for good in August
AL's Place, Chantal Guillon and more closures.
SFGate
1 Suspect Arrested, 1 Still At Large After Shooting
NEWARK (BCN) Newark police arrested one of two suspects in a shooting Tuesday night, following a brief pursuit that ended when the suspects' vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Police arrested the passenger of the vehicle -- 19-year-old Iziah Martinez, of Fremont -- but the driver fled on foot and is...
SFGate
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Dui After His Vehicle Crashes And Overturns
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica arrested a man on suspicion of driving while drunk after his car overturned on Sunday, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of Monterey Road and Fremont Avenue around 3 a.m. on the report of vehicle collision. Upon arrival, police saw an overturned vehicle that had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and rolled over.
Oakland Zoo says it won’t retract statement over mountain lion killing
"Our posting stated the facts as reported to us by our partners at CDFW," a zoo spokesperson said.
The fabled Bushman has returned to San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
There's some scary new foliage along the streets of Fisherman's Wharf.
Tony's Pizza alum Laura Meyer to open her own Bay Area pizza restaurant
"I'm not just a one hit wonder when it comes to pizza," said the pizza chef.
In-N-Out's next Bay Area restaurant could be coming to San Jose
If the proposal moves forward, In-N-Out could open near a popular South Bay mall.
