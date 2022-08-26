Ohio jurors on Friday found a 51-year-old accused of murdering his wife and staging the scene to make it look like a suicide not guilty of the 2020 incident. Matheau Moore sobbed in his hands as he was acquitted of two counts of murder and one account of felony assault in connection with the death of his wife, Emily Noble. Authorities say Nobel went missing on her 52nd birthday on May 24, 2020—and was found four months later hanging from a tree branch. Throughout Moore’s trial, prosecutors alleged that the husband intentionally killed his wife and then displayed her body to look like a suicide to mislead investigations while defense lawyers insisted the incident was a terrible tragedy. Read it at New York Post

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO