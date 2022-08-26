ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said. Around noon on Tuesday, a car holding two people crashed into a tree near a residence on the 400 block of Liberty Lane, prompting the street to shut down at both entrances, Westerville police Lt. Justin Alloway said. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week. According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police said […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Man Found Not Guilty of Murdering Wife and Staging Death as Suicide

Ohio jurors on Friday found a 51-year-old accused of murdering his wife and staging the scene to make it look like a suicide not guilty of the 2020 incident. Matheau Moore sobbed in his hands as he was acquitted of two counts of murder and one account of felony assault in connection with the death of his wife, Emily Noble. Authorities say Nobel went missing on her 52nd birthday on May 24, 2020—and was found four months later hanging from a tree branch. Throughout Moore’s trial, prosecutors alleged that the husband intentionally killed his wife and then displayed her body to look like a suicide to mislead investigations while defense lawyers insisted the incident was a terrible tragedy. Read it at New York Post
NBC4 Columbus

No arrests made in 2020 Columbus homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to identify a possible suspect in the 2020 deadly shooting death of Michael James Fair Jr. in Columbus. On Sep. 1, 2020, police officers went to the 850 block of Wellington Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. and found Michael James Fair Jr. […]
10TV

Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home

Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
sunny95.com

Teen recovering after police-involved shooting

COLUMBUS – A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot by a Columbus police officer when the teen brandished a gun during a traffic stop on the East Side Saturday afternoon,. police said. When officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of E. Main Street and Seymour Avenue at approximately...
