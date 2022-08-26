Read full article on original website
Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
Columbus pastor says community should come together to grieve, heal in wake of man shot by officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are more questions than answers after Columbus Police and city leaders released body-worn camera video of a fatal shooting involving a police officer that happened early Tuesday morning. Pastor Michael Young, the lead Pastor at the City of Grace, believes questions will come with a...
Bodycam video shows Columbus police officer fatally shooting man while serving warrant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video of three shootings involving officers on Tuesday, one of which was deadly. Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke ahead of a press coverage saying the city is committed to full transparency and sharing as much information as it can without compromising any active investigations.
Police: 2 teens carjack, steal 62-year-old woman's dog in Easton parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for two teenagers suspected of stealing a woman's car and her dog in Easton last week. Police said the 62-year-old woman just left the PetSmart located in the 3700 block of Easton Market with her 4-year-old labrador retriever, Martha, on Friday around 2:45 p.m.
Family of man who died in Columbus hit-and-run demanding justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A daughter is asking for answers after her father died in a hit-and-run crash in late June. 10TV spoke with LaTasha Toone who said her father, 59-year-old Craig Harper, was riding his bike home from work after midnight on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.
Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said. Around noon on Tuesday, a car holding two people crashed into a tree near a residence on the 400 block of Liberty Lane, prompting the street to shut down at both entrances, Westerville police Lt. Justin Alloway said. […]
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
Man fatally shot by Columbus police may have had vape pen next to him in bed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old is dead after he was fatally shot early Tuesday by a Columbus police officer attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him, with body camera footage showing that the man, who was Black, was unarmed and sitting in bed next to what may have been a vape pen. The […]
13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
Police: 20-year-old man dies after being shot by officer serving warrant in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old man inside a Hilltop apartment early Tuesday morning while attempting to serve a warrant. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week. According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police said […]
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street. Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she […]
Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
Ohio Man Found Not Guilty of Murdering Wife and Staging Death as Suicide
Ohio jurors on Friday found a 51-year-old accused of murdering his wife and staging the scene to make it look like a suicide not guilty of the 2020 incident. Matheau Moore sobbed in his hands as he was acquitted of two counts of murder and one account of felony assault in connection with the death of his wife, Emily Noble. Authorities say Nobel went missing on her 52nd birthday on May 24, 2020—and was found four months later hanging from a tree branch. Throughout Moore’s trial, prosecutors alleged that the husband intentionally killed his wife and then displayed her body to look like a suicide to mislead investigations while defense lawyers insisted the incident was a terrible tragedy. Read it at New York Post
No arrests made in 2020 Columbus homicide case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to identify a possible suspect in the 2020 deadly shooting death of Michael James Fair Jr. in Columbus. On Sep. 1, 2020, police officers went to the 850 block of Wellington Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. and found Michael James Fair Jr. […]
Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman
GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
Teen girl reported missing in Fairfield County, may be headed toward Perry County
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl missing since Aug. 25. Nikia Willis left her home at approximately 6 p.m. and is possibly headed to Perry County with a person named Thomas Hanna. Nikia was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt […]
Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home
Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
Teen recovering after police-involved shooting
COLUMBUS – A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot by a Columbus police officer when the teen brandished a gun during a traffic stop on the East Side Saturday afternoon,. police said. When officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of E. Main Street and Seymour Avenue at approximately...
Officer shoots teen after suspects bring out guns during traffic stop, Columbus police say
A Columbus police officer shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop after police say the teen and another exited the vehicle with guns. Jeff Simpson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge that includes Columbus police, said no officers were injured. Officials say the officers involved pulled over a...
