No Love For Fans? Kylie Jenner Faces Major Backlash For ‘Bad Attitude’

Source: mega

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner is being slammed for her “bad attitude” problem after allegedly being rude to a fan.

Social media users began ripping the 25-year-old apart after a now-deleted video from the Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits launch party — which took place at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24 — went viral on TikTok.

The fan in question was producer Alexa May Rhodes, who posted a video of her and Jenner posing for pictures in front of a Kylie Cosmetics' backdrop at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alexamayrhodes/instagram

“Interviewed the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what a time,” Rhodes captioned the video.

While the Refinery29 producer's seemed to not have noticed any negative behavior from the reality star, critics in the comments could not say the same.

“You can tell how much love she has for her fans. 😂,” commented one user.

Other negative jabs in the now-removed comments included the socialite "not looking happy at all" and questioning why there was "no hug, smile or even a word" from the mother-of-two.

A recent Twitter troll chimed in on Jenner's attitude, stating "this is exactly the behavior I'd expect from cheap, selfish, trash like a KarTRASHian. They are self-absorbed parasites."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alexamayrhodes/instagram

While the army of social media users had a lot of hate to say about the media personality, her inner circle was showing their support while in attendance at the event.

The whole Kardashian entourage stepped out in stylish ensembles. Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrived in complementing hot-pink 'Barbiecore' attire, while Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian went with a powerful all-black look. Kendall Jenner kept unique outfit approach in a flattering Dolce & Gabbana robot silk dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder — who donned a long sleeve corset white mini dress — seemed to have a successful night overall, captioning her Instagram post "thank you to the entire @ultabeauty team for such a perfect night celebrating @kyliecosmetics."

"So blessed and grateful for all the love," continued Jenner in another post from the night.

Stormi Webster was also in attendance as she looked absolutely adorable in a metallic 'fit as she stood by her mother's side. The 4-year-old's father, Travis Scott, was not seen in attendance at the launch party.