Kip Moore And Morgan Wade Team Up For Steamy New Music Video On Kip’s Next Single, “If I Was Your Lover”

Is it hot in here, or is it just me?

Kip Moore dropped a new single and music video today for “If I Was Your Lover,” which features the very talented and beautiful Morgan Wade as his video co-star.

I have to admit, I was pretty disappointed that Morgan didn’t get to sing on the song at all, especially after they both put out teasers of the video and I realized it was, quite literally, my dream collaboration.

I guess it’s my fault for assuming that meant she was actually lending her vocals on the track (you know what they say about assuming…), but hopefully we’ll get some sort of duet from them down the road.

I mean, they both have the most rich, gritty voices that would blend perfectly together. It feels like a missed opportunity to not have her actually singing on the song because she has an absolutely incredible voice, but I digress…

The new track is co-write by Kip and Matt Bubel, and Kip says the wrote it back during the initial COVID-19 lockdown in 2020:

“A close friend and incredible musician Matt Bubel came over one day during the initial lockdown. We started playing music late into the night and that’s when he played the opening keys riff.

My melody immediately fell out when I heard it but was unsure of what I wanted to say. It had such a hypnotic feel about it and I listened to the recording of only that piece for the next few nights.

I woke up with the whole lyric in my head one morning and I’ve been waiting to release this song ever since then. Filming the video with Morgan took the song to a whole new place. I’m excited for fans to hear this, along with see this video.”

They filmed the whole video in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina, and it certainly makes a stunning backdrop for this steamy video.

Kip finds himself wondering what a relationship with her would be like after he spots her in a bar, and they get pretty cozy throughout the video, though in the end, it seems like it was all just a daydream as he leaves alone.

Make sure you check out the new video:

Kip released another single “Fire on Wheels” back in June, and is kicking off the Fire On Wheels tour with Boy Named Banjo in a couple weeks.