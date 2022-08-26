Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program Offers Free Tax Help for Income-Eligible Residents
The Montgomery County Community Action Agency's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax help through the end of October for current year (2021), prior years (2018 – 2020), and amended tax returns. Virtual and in-person appointments are available for County residents with household incomes of $58,000 or less.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Two Bethesda Juveniles Arrested on Vandalism Charges
Gaithersburg, MD - Two juvenile males from Bethesda have been arrested, following multiple vandalism incidents at Pyle Middle School. On Sunday, June 25, at approximately 11:35 p.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were called to the 6300 block of Wilson Lane in Bethesda, for the report of a vandalism that just occurred.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Vehicle Crash into Gaithersburg Townhomes; Victim's Identity Released
Update: The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, August 29,...
Comments / 0