Dynasty remain unbeaten in Summer Showdown qualifiers
The Seoul Dynasty remained unbeaten and in control in the East region in Overwatch League Summer Showdown qualifying with a sweep Friday against the Los Angeles Valiant.
The Dynasty improved to 3-0 against the winless Valiant by winning 2-0 on Nepal, 3-1 on Hollywood and 2-1 on Circuit Royal. The Dynasty have yet to lose a single map during qualifying.
The Chengdu Hunters secured a 3-1 win against the Hangzhou Spark in Friday’s other East match. The Hunters opened with a 2-1 win on Nepal. After the Spark answered with a 2-1 win on Hollywood, Chengdu delivered 1-0 wins on Circuit Royal and Colosseo.
Qualifiers continue Friday with three matches in the West:
–London Spitfire vs. Atlanta Reign
–New York Excelsior vs. San Francisco Shock
–Vancouver Titans vs. Washington Justice
Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +9, 4 points
2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4
3. Toronto Defiant 3-1, +3, 3
T4. Washington Justice, 2-1, +5, 2
T4. Vancouver Titans, 2-1, +5, 2
6. London Spitfire, 2-1, +4, 2
7. Atlanta Reign, 1-2, -1, 1
8. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, -3, 1
T9. New York Excelsior, 1-2, -4, 1
T9. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1
11. Boston Uprising, 1-3, -6, 1
12. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-4, -6, 0
13. Paris Eternal, 0-3, -9, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 3-0, +9, 3 points
2. Shanghai Dragons, 2-0, +6, 2
3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-1, +2, 2
T4. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-1, -2, 1
T4. Guangzhou Charge, 1-1, -2, 1
6. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-3, -5, 0
7. Hangzhou Spark, 0-3, -8, 0
–Field Level Media
