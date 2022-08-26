FidPick to bring Grammy-nominated band to Lawrence during a weekend of ‘simple,’ family-friendly entertainment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Beer Company to celebrate 5 years with street party
Lawrence Beer Company has planned an all-ages street party to celebrate its fifth anniversary in East Lawrence. It’s also “a celebration of all that we as a community have made it through during the last couple years,” Matt Williams, president and co-founder of LBC, said in a news release. “It was important to us that we provide a free, all ages event to thank our friends, neighbors, and everyone who has been so unbelievably supportive throughout the pandemic and really since we opened in 2017.”
‘Elegance in Jazz’ concert held at Cyrus Hotel
TOPEKA (KSNT) – R&J Productions of Topeka has teamed up with the Cyrus Hotel to sponsor the “Elegance In Jazz” concert Saturday evening. “Elegance In Jazz” features local musicians, comedians, a formal dress attire and adult beverages and appetizers.
‘The Big Easy’ comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka held their annual fundraising event Saturday evening at their club location. “We are so excited to host people back into our building. This is our first in-person event in three years and we decided to come out with an event we have never done before. […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence academic researcher selected for prestigious national honor
A Lawrence-based academic researcher has been selected to a prestigious program that recognizes 10 young leaders across the country every year. Jennifer A. Lawlor, 32, was named a member of the Ten Outstanding Young Americans (TOYA) Class of 2022. The program, presented by JCI USA (the United States Junior Chamber), honors 18- to 40-year-olds who have led impactful work toward improving society.
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of the 2021-2022 season at Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy (TCTA) was capped off with the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night. TCTA says over 500 volunteers help bring stories to life on their three stages in addition to assisting in the day-to-day functions and operations of TCTA every year. They said the value of TCTA volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $1,982,474.
Bullets Forever
The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts
On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Grinter Sunflower Farms prepares for bloom season
The sunflowers at Grinter Sunflower Farms should be in full bloom by Labor Day weekend.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU football game day: Bus service available from downtown Lawrence to Memorial Stadium
The Jayhawks are set to face the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech Friday evening, and the city wants to help folks get to the game. Lawrence Transit will provide rides for $1 per passenger from downtown Lawrence to Memorial Stadium on Friday. The city asks that people bring exact fare as drivers don’t make change.
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
lawrencekstimes.com
Jersey Mike’s sub shop to open soon in west Lawrence
With rumors of its arrival beginning to spread more than a year ago, Jersey Mike’s is scheduled to open in west Lawrence on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The big delay was just in getting the construction started, but once that got rolling, we were fine,” operating partner Dan Markgraf says.
lawrencekstimes.com
Collaborative grant will help restore natural space at Prairie Park, provide conservation lessons
More pollinators and wildlife could soon buzz and burrow within Prairie Park. Coordinators of a grant-funded prairie habitat restoration project have begun the process of restoring a portion of the park, and they need the public’s help. A $50,000 grant from the Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council supports the...
Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species
TOPEKA (KSNT)-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train. Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal. With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the 2019 Sylvan Pontoon he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and Favian Estrada, 31, were ejected when the boat crashed.
msn.com
Why isn’t Kansas City named Missouri City? A history teacher explains
For those unfamiliar with the KC area, the fact that Kansas City, Missouri and the state of Kansas share a name can be confusing. Since KCMO is in Missouri, shouldn’t it be called Missouri City?. A high school history teacher from Lawrence set out to answer that question, explaining...
KAKE TV
Kansas couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
KCTV 5
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
2 alarm fire destroys horse stable in Kansas
JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a horse stable in northeast Kansas. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, crews from, Overland Park, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in a large horse stable and arena in the 12600 Block of West 183rd Street.
LJWORLD
While Lawrence has decided against funding Wakarusa Drive extension, Douglas County seems poised to go solo
While City of Lawrence leaders this past weekshied away from contributing funding to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and to build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, Douglas County still seems poised to move forward. The issue wasn’t on the agenda when the Douglas County Commission met a day...
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
lawrencekstimes.com
Karen Willey selected as next Douglas County commissioner
Douglas County Democratic precinct committeepeople voted Sunday for Karen Willey to represent the third Douglas County commission district. Willey, who had run for the commission in the 2020 Democratic primary, will replace Commissioner Shannon Portillo, who took office in January 2021. Portillo recently accepted a position as the director of...
