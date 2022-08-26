ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

Check The Pics: Hank Williams Jr Fishes Minnesota Lake For The 3rd Time In A Year

You could say that fishing Minnesota lakes for walleye is becoming sort of a 'family tradition' for a certain famous country singer. (See what we did there?) For the third time in a year, Hank Williams Jr shared pictures of himself catching the "big ones" on a Minnesota lake. On August 30, Hank posted two different pictures of himself holding his catch with the caption "Fishing in Minnesota".
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down Minnesota State Fair Saturday

Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
KOOL 101.7

Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts

Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Inflation Affecting Vendors & Pricing At Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota great get-together is here! Boy, that summer went fast, didn't it? This should come as no surprise, but inflation is affecting the Minnesota State Fair. Vendors have been faced with problems from price increases on ingredients, to not being able to find some items they need because of supply chain issues.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Pack To Gift Gear To Kevin Hart During ‘Reality Check’ Tour Stop In Minnesota

Duluth Pack will gift comedian Kevin Hart some high-quality Duluth-made gear to the highly popular entertainer during his 'Reality Check' tour stop in Minnesota. The company based in the Twin Ports definitely has a great name for itself. Duluth Pack gear has been featured in movies, TV, and the hands of celebrities. The company has announced that they gift Kevin Hart some gear before his show.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
KOOL 101.7

Highway 53 Sign Replacement Near Duluth Starts September 6

Northland drivers will want to use caution over the next few months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing details about a sign replacement project for Highway 53 that's scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. According to the details MNDOT has released, the work will start south of International...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney Princess#Travel Info#What To Do#Disney World#The State Fair Has Been#The Minnesota State Fair#Yo Yo Trick Juggling
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy