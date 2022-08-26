Read full article on original website
Giggs Reacts To Jay-Z's Shout Out On "God Did"
It's only been four days since DJ Khaled's God Did dropped but fans are already arguing that Jay-Z currently has the verse of the year. Over the past few weeks leading up to the album's release, there have been some bold claims regarding the verse. Some said it's a career-best while others feel like it's at least worthy of sitting within the top 5 best Jay verses of all time.
Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Ye, Eminem, & Rihanna After Legendary Career-Spanning VMAs Performance
The annual MTV Music Video Awards always guarantee an impressive roster of performances for the evening, but this year, the artist viewers were most excited to see was none other than "Super Bass" hitmaker Nicki Minaj, who also happens to be the recipient of the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Jay-Z Recorded "God Did" In One Take, According To Young Guru
Jay-Z's incredible verse on DJ Khaled's God Did has remained a talking point since the album's release on Friday. As people closest to Hov hyped up his performance as one of his best to date, Jay-Z didn't disappoint in his nearly 4-minute verse. He reflected on the viral moment on the red carpet when he ran into Kelly Rowland, detailed turning "cocaina into champagne," and cleared the air on any speculation that he and Meek Mill have friction.
GloRilla Locks In With Yo Gotti On Her New Single "Blessed"
GloRilla's had the summer on smash with the release of her single, "F.N.F." It became the quintessential City Girl anthem for summer 2022, earning praise and co-signs from artists like Yo Gotti and Travis Scott. However, with her newly announced deal with CMG, it looks like she's revving up for the release of her debut project.
DJ Khaled Shuts Down New York Streets To Direct New Video With Jadakiss
DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Ari Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: Report
Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single." Moneybagg has...
DJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil Baby
Social media had a slight flare-up last week when Offset and Pierre Thomas exchanged words, and now it's time for DJ Akademiks to add his insight to the conversation. We previously reported that Offset was suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and soon, Thomas emerged to address the gossip. Offset quickly replied that he bought out his contract and wanted to move on, but alleged QCM has attempted to infringe on his career outside of Migos, even blackballing him.
Jamie Foxx Reveals His Kids Don't Believe He Voiced Pi'erre Bourne's Producer Tag
Of the many producer tags that get stuck in hip-hop lovers' heads, Pi'erre Bourne has arguably one of the catchiest. Back in 2017, we reported that 54-year-old actor Jamie Foxx is actually the famous voice behind the "Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" that's been included in hits like Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" and Young Nudy's "Long Ride" over the years, but in a recent interview, Foxx admitted that his 13-year-old daughter doesn't believe that it's him.
Yung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"
Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.
Tory Lanez Says Drake & The Weeknd Have Ignored His Collaboration Requests For Years
Tory Lanez claims that he's been sending music to Drake and The Weeknd for years in hope of a collaboration but hasn't heard back. The Canadian rapper revealed the unlikelihood of either artist appearing on his next album, Sorry 4 What, during a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday. "Been sending them...
Charlamagne Tha God Says You Can't Be A Rapper & "The Biggest Criminal Alive"
The mounting cases against YSL have once again caused Hip Hop to debate the use of rap lyrics as evidence. We've seen this played out for decades as artists who are hit with charges defend themselves against prosecutors looking to use their songs against them.Young Thug and Gunna are currently incarcerated as their legal team works to prove their innocence against accusations of murder, gang activity, robberies, and assault. Prosecutors have been arguing that certain lyrics spoke directly to real-life crimes, most notably Thugger, who is accused of penning rhymes about shooting at YFN Lucci's mother.
Waka Flocka Calls Split From Tammy Rivera "Mutual": "We Separated With Grace"
After years of speculation regarding the status of their marriage, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are about to put their breakup on display. The rapper and his wife have long shared intimate details about their relationship with the world thanks to reality television, so it was only fitting that they highlighted all aspects—the highs and the lows—to put things into their proper perspectives.
Chris Rock Under Fire For Comparing Oscar Slap To Nicole Brown Simpson's Death
It's been months since the infamous Oscars slap that shook up the world but it remains a major talking point for Chris Rock. The comedian has discussed the matter on a few occasions since late March but his latest comments don't appear to be resonating well with the public. Chris...
LeBron James Swarmed By Fans While Dancing At Kendrick Lamar Show: Watch
LeBron James is a huge hip-hop fan and he is always going out of his way to seek out new music. Whenever an album comes out from a prominent artist, you can be sure that LeBron is going to comment on it, or, he's going to poorly recite the lyrics on his Instagram story, which ends up leading to some hilarious memes.
Future & SZA Come Through For DJ Khaled's "BEAUTIFUL" Music Video
Continuing on with his successful GOD DID album rollout, DJ Khaled has been sharing a slew of music videos to accompany some of the project's biggest hits, kicking off with "STAYING ALIVE" featuring Drake and Lil Baby several weeks ago, and now moving on to titles like "PARTY" featuring Quavo and Takeoff, as well as "KEEP GOING" with Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch.
Irv Gotti Stands On Ashanti Comments: "I Just Told My Truth"
Irv Gotti was the talk of the internet all year after his appearance on Drink Champs. In the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story, Gotti divulged his romantic relationship with Ashanti that very few people knew existed. He shamelessly continued to discuss this topic throughout the month, even as friends like Fat Joe condemned him for coming out publicly about something that happened 20 years prior.
Roddy Ricch Shares Southside & Mustard-Produced "Feed The Streets 3" Snippet
The release of Live Live Fastdidn't produce incredible results for Roddy Ricch. The Compton native seemingly found himself suffering from a sophomore slump after the massive success of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. However, it doesn't look like Roddy Ricch is necessarily discouraged. He's back in the studio cheffing up new hits for his fans.
Charli Baltimore Wrote A Rap About Biggie Cheating On Her After Snooping Through His Phone
We've seen the hoopla surrounding Irv Gotti as BET's Murder Inc docuseries has moved from one episode to the next, and the show is highlighting an artist who was once an "it" girl in Rap. Charli Baltimore emerged in the 1990s and would deliver classics like "Feel It," "Stand Up" featuring Ghostface Killah, and her collaboration with labelmate Ja Rule, "Down Ass Chick."
MSNBC's Ari Melber Breaks Down Jay-Z's "GOD DID" Verse
Ari Melber dedicated a recent segment of his MSNBC show on the US's “war on drugs” to breaking down Jay-Z's verse on DJ Khaled's new album, GOD DID. In the segment, Melber discussed the “draconian” drug laws in the US, how enforcement of those laws is applied unfairly, as well as Jay-Z’s marijuana company.
