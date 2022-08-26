Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts
You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
Healthline
A Guide to Lowering Your ‘Bad’ Cholesterol Level
Everyone has good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol. These fatty substances are made naturally in your body but can also come from the foods you eat. A certain level of LDL cholesterol is OK, but too much can raise your chances of developing all kinds of health problems. In this...
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
4 important reasons to get enough vitamin D3, from reduced depression to better immune health
Vitamin D3 is necessary for immune health, bone strength, and mental wellness. You can get this important nutrient via food, supplements, or sunlight.
MindBodyGreen
A Dietitian's Go-To Bedtime Snack (That Helps Improve Sleep, Too)
From getting enough exercise to going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, there are a ton of ways you can promote deeper and more restful sleep. And one of those ways? Leaning on sleep-promoting foods. Here, registered dietitian Cliona Byrnes, R.D., shares her go-to bedtime snack, plus why it's so helpful for sleep.
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
CNET
Adding Magnesium to Your Diet: What You Should Know
Magnesium is one of the most common minerals in the human body, and it's critical for our health. When our bodies don't get enough of the minerals and nutrients they need, we feel the consequences. Magnesium deficiency can contribute to nervousness and fatigue. These symptoms can be a good indicator to increase our magnesium intake, although magnesium deficiencies are uncommon in generally healthy individuals.
Doctor busts 10 common health myths - including needing to drink eight glasses of water and not drinking alcohol while on antibiotics - and shares the advice to follow instead
A doctor has busted some common health myths - explaining why you don't need to drink eight glasses of water day or clean your ears, despite popular belief. Dr Sara Kayat appeared on today's episode of This Morning to separate health advice fact from fiction during a segment with presenters Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.
Is Diet Coke bad for you?
Diet cola is one of the most popular soda options for those who want to enjoy a refreshing drink without the extra calories and sugar. But studies have found that diet sodas might not be as healthy as they're portrayed. So is Diet Coke bad for you, and should we avoid it completely? The answer isn't clear cut — and as with most things, it comes down to moderation. Diet soda is certainly a better option than regular soda in terms of calories, but studies suggest that everyday consumption might be harmful to our health.
Seven sources of vitamin B12 to boost energy and reduce fatigue
Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin that your body can’t make on its own and because it plays a crucial role in helping the cells to protect the nerves, knowing the best sources of vitamin B12 that you can include in your diet is vital for your health and wellbeing.
nypressnews.com
Omicron COVID-19 booster shots are coming: Everything you need to know
The next generation of COVID-19 booster shots — tailored specifically to combat the super-infectious family of Omicron subvariants — could roll out early next month. The long-in-the-works offering would mark an ambitious new phase in the nation’s vaccination campaign and, officials say, give residents another option to protect themselves ahead of a possible coronavirus resurgence in the fall and winter.
sixtyandme.com
Dealing with Chronic Back Pain in Your 70s and Beyond
As we age, our bodies go through a lot of changes. One common change that many of us experience is back pain. Back pain is a very common issue for older adults. In fact, a study that looked into the literature published from January 1985 to October 2018 found that the incidence of back pain among the elderly population can be as high as 75%.
MedicalXpress
Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss
A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for constipation?
There is no one-size-fits-all best medication for constipation. It depends on factors such as a person’s age and any health conditions they have. Several laxative medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) or through prescription. However, for chronic constipation, doctors first recommend lifestyle practices of increasing fluid and fiber intake, as...
technologynetworks.com
The Creation of Certain Antibodies Requires “DNA Theft”
A few years ago, Professor Kathrin de la Rosa and her colleagues in the lab of the Swiss immunologist Antonio Lanzavecchia made an unusual discovery. The team found antibodies in the blood of malaria patients that had been made according to the blueprint of a gene that actually had a totally different function. “This gene usually codes for a receptor that inhibits the immune system, which the malaria pathogen may target to reproduce more easily,” explains de la Rosa, who directs the Immune Mechanisms and Human Antibodies Lab at Berlin’s Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association (MDC) and the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH).
technologynetworks.com
Therapeutic Viruses Prime the Immune System To Fight Cancer
The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. Despite the impressive power of the immune system’s complex defense...
This Is How Long It Takes For Tylenol To Start Working
If you're in a lot of pain, you want your medication to help you as soon as possible. But just how long does it take for Tylenol to start working?
technologynetworks.com
Brain Region Linked to Altruistic Behavior Identified
An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour –choices people make that help others – takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
technologynetworks.com
Novel Mechanism for Bacterial Polysaccharide Export Discovered
In Gram-negative bacteria, which include some of the most devastating human pathogens, just two mechanisms for the export of polysaccharides have been identified so far. Now a Max Planck research team led by Lotte Søgaard-Andersen has identified an entirely novel third mechanism for how polysaccharides are exported. These findings pave the way toward a complete understanding of the mechanisms that mediate the protection, motility and interaction of many bacterial pathogens.
