First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about
You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
A CRISPR-Based Test Could Help Clinicians Diagnose Heart Attacks and Cancer
A CRISPR-based rapid test called CrisprZyme could help general practitioners to diagnose heart attacks and distinguish between different types of prostate cancer. They do not even need a lab, as an international team of scientists – including Michael Kaminski – reports in "Nature Nanotechnology". Thanks to the pandemic,...
Uncovering Genetic Variants That Elevate Susceptibility to Crohn’s Disease
An international consortium of researchers has identified genetic variants in 10 genes that elevate a person’s susceptibility to Crohn’s disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease. Led by researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the study is the largest to...
Development and Implementation of Clinical Proteomics for Precision Oncology Applications and Therapeutic Drug Development
Patient-tailored medicine can be defined as the selection of specific therapeutics to treat disease in a particular individual based on genetic, genomic or proteomic information. While individualized treatments have been used in medicine for years, advances in cancer treatment have now generated a need to more precisely define and identify patients that will derive the most benefit from new-targeted agents. Cellular signaling pathways are a protein-based network, and the intended drug effect is to disrupt aberrant protein phosphorylation-based enzymatic activity, and epigenetic phenomena.
Tea Drinker Study Suggests Health Benefits for Black Tea
A prospective study of half a million tea drinkers in the United Kingdom has shown that higher tea intake was associated with a modestly lowered risk of death. The study, led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, is a large and comprehensive analysis of the potential mortality benefits of drinking black tea, which is the most common type of tea consumed in the U.K.
Brain Region Linked to Altruistic Behavior Identified
An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour –choices people make that help others – takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
Genetic Testing Pre-Pregnancy Detects Up to 50% of the Risk
The use of biomarker and genetic tests during pregnancy is now extremely widespread. But what if both parents’ genes were broadly analyzed for possible risks prior to conception? Are there any rare hereditary diseases in the genome that the father and/or mother are unknowingly carrying? If both parents have the same genetic defect in their genes and both pass this on to their child, this will often cause the child to have a serious illness.
A Single Dose of Alcohol Can Permanently Alter the Neuronal Mitochrondria
A research team from the University of Cologne and the Universities of Mannheim and Heidelberg has found that even the single administration of alcohol permanently alters the morphology of neurons. In particular, the structure of the synapses as well as the dynamics of mitochondria – the powerhouses of the cell – are influenced by alcohol. Using the genetic model system of the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, Professor Dr Henrike Scholz and her team members Michèle Tegtmeier und Michael Berger showed that changes in the migration of mitochondria in the synapses reduce the rewarding effect of alcohol. These results suggest that even a single consumption event can lay the foundation for alcohol addiction. The study ‘Single-dose ethanol intoxication causes acute and lasting neuronal changes in the brain’ has appeared in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
Dementia Link to Protein "Traffic Jams" Identified
Neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease are associated with atypical proteins that form tangles in the brain, killing neurons. Neurobiologists at EPFL have now identified some key mechanisms underlying the formation of these tangles. The researchers were also able to look at cell vulnerability early on...
No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy and Higher Risk of Preterm Birth or Stillbirth
Vaccination against COVID-19 during pregnancy is not associated with a higher risk of preterm birth, small for gestational age at birth, or stillbirth, concludes a new population based retrospective cohort study led by the CHEO Research Institute and the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine. These findings, published recently in...
Dietary Sugar Impacts Gut Microbiome, Eliminating Protection From Obesity and Diabetes
A study of mice found that dietary sugar alters the gut microbiome, setting off a chain of events that leads to metabolic disease, pre-diabetes, and weight gain. The findings, published today in Cell(link is external and opens in a new window), suggest that diet matters, but an optimal microbiome is equally important for the prevention of metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and obesity.
Seven New Areas of the Insular Cortex Identified
Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have identified seven new areas of the human insular cortex, a region of the brain that is involved in a wide variety of functions, including self-awareness, cognition, motor control, sensory and emotional processing. All newly detected areas are now available as 3D probability maps in the Julich Brain Atlas, and can be openly accessed via the HBP’s EBRAINS infrastructure. Their findings, published in NeuroImage, provide new insights into the structural organisation of this complex and multifunctional region of the human neocortex.
